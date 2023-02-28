WORLD ROUNDUP War in Ukraine Has Changed Europe Forever | Latin American Gold Rush | Israel’s Dangerous Shadow War with Iran, and more

Published 27 February 2023

· A War with China Would Be Unlike Anything Americans Have Faced Before

China’s military, economic and technological power is capable of making a war felt in the American homeland · War in Ukraine Has Changed Europe Forever

Europe’s illusions about business as usual with Putin were deep-rooted · China’s Latin American Gold Rush Is All About Clean Energy

Beijing’s not after gold—but lithium · The United States Has Never Recovered from the Falklands War

The conflict confirmed some of South America’s worst assumptions about its northern neighbor · Israel’s Dangerous Shadow War with Iran

Why the risk of escalation is growing · The Worrisome Erosion of the One China Policy

Both sides are to blame for this process, but the U.S. is arguably the most dangerous driver of potential conflict

A War with China Would Be Unlike Anything Americans Have Faced Before (Ross Babbage, New York Times)

A major war in the Indo-Pacific is probably more likely now than at any time since the Second World War.

Leaders in Washington also need to avoid stumbling carelessly into a war with China because it would be unlike anything ever faced by Americans. U.S. citizens have grown accustomed to sending their military off to fight far from home. But China is a different kind of foe — a military, economic and technological power capable of making a war felt in the American homeland.

War in Ukraine Has Changed Europe Forever (Roger Cohen, New York Times)

No event has transformed the continent more profoundly since the end of the Cold War, and there is no going back now.

China’s Latin American Gold Rush Is All About Clean Energy (Christina Lu and Rocio Fabbro, Foreign Policy)

A new gold rush is underway in Latin America—only this time around, the bounty is white. With its sprawling salt flats, the region is rich with a new ore—lithium—and everyone from Germany to China is clambering to get in on the race.

White gold, or lithium, is a coveted critical mineral that is key to making the batteries that drive the energy transition. Some 60 percent of the world’s lithium reserves can be found in the so-called lithium triangle, a region that encompasses Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. It’s not just lithium either: Peru and Chile are the world’s two largest copper producers, while Brazil is home to 17 percent of all nickel reserves.

The United States Has Never Recovered from the Falklands War (Antonio De Loera-Brust, Foreign Policy)

The conflict confirmed some of South America’s worst assumptions about its northern neighbor.

Israel’s Dangerous Shadow War with Iran (Dalia Dassa Kaye, Foreign Affaiers)

Israel has long made clear its penchant for applying military pressure to disrupt Iran’s nuclear advances and weapons exports—and, more recently, its drone technology program. In the last few months, however, Israel’s appetite for risk seems to have increased. In early January, an Israeli strike aimed at pro-Iranian militant groups inside Syria put the international airport in Damascus out of service. Later that month, reports indicated that Israel had carried out a significant drone attack on a military site in the Iranian city of Isfahan. Israel prepared for a retaliatory strike from Iran, possibly on civilian targets outside the country. Iran subsequently launched a drone attack on a commercial shipping tanker in the Arabian Sea owned by an Israeli businessman, according to U.S. officials. And just last week, a considerable Israeli strike reportedly targeted Iranian officials meeting in a residential neighborhood in Damascus.

These recent attacks continue a decades-long pattern of largely unclaimed tit-for-tat strikes between Israel and Iran in what is described as a “shadow war” with fronts on land, air, and sea. There was a brief pause in Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear program when negotiations between the Islamic Republic and Western powers became public in 2013. This lull lasted until the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the resulting nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in 2018. Even so, throughout the period in which all parties adhered to the JCPOA, Israel continued what its military experts dubbed a “campaign between wars,” targeting Iranian-backed militias and weapons shipments through Iraq and Syria to groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But the Trump era ushered in bolder Israeli actions that increasingly hit nuclear and nonnuclear targets within Iran itself. Most Israeli leaders celebrated the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” policies. This shared hawkish view diminished when Joe Biden became U.S. president, as he reintroduced diplomacy and a desire to revive the Iran nuclear deal. But now the ground is shifting in Iran, Israel, and the United States, causing the risks of escalation to grow once again.

The Worrisome Erosion of the One China Policy (Michael D. Swaine, National Interest)

Washington and Beijing to explicitly agree on a set of reciprocal, credible reassurance measures that will breathe life back into their original understanding regarding Taiwan.