WORLD ROUNDUP Hundreds of Iranian Schoolgirls Poisoned with Toxic Gas | Putin's Parallel Universe | COVID Is Silently Spreading, and more

Published 1 March 2023

Taliban government trying to identify and retaliate against Afghans who cooperated with the U.S. · EU Extends Sanctions on PKK Terrorist Group in List Update

EU extended its sanctions on the PKK terrorist group for another six months · Biden Administration Grilled Over $23B in Licenses for Blacklisted Chinese Firms

Commerce Dept. denied only 8% of license requests to sell to blacklisted companies · ‘It’s All a Lie’: Russians Are Trapped in Putin’s Parallel Universe. But Some Want Out

Putin’s grip on information remains tight, but cracks have started to show · Indonesia Shows It’s Possible to Tame Rainforest Destruction

A decade ago, Indonesia was destroying its tropical rainforest at a fast rate, but not any more · Switzerland Becomes Stumbling Block for Western Military Aid to Ukraine

Many Iranians believe the toxic gas poisonings are a deliberate attempt to force schools to close · No One Really Knows How Much COVID Is Silently Spreading … Again

Three years later, the coronavirus is still silently spreading—but the fear of its covertness again seems gone · How ISIS and al-Qaeda Exploit the Earthquake in Turkey to Mobilize Support

Both jihadi groups hope that the disaster aroused religious sentiment which would help them

Taliban Using Fingerprints, Gun Records to Track Down Afghans Who Assisted U.S., Audit Finds (Stephen Dinan, Washington Times)

Operatives of the Taliban government in Kabul are trying to identify and retaliate against Afghans who cooperated with the 20-year American military and reconstruction effort, using fingerprint records, gun records and other methods to sniff them out and target them for retribution, according to a U.S. government report. Eighteen months after President Biden withdrew the last U.S. combat forces from Afghanistan, the radical Islamist regime remains intent on revenge against those who served in the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a survey being released this week. The hasty, bloody evacuation in the summer of 2021 resulted in casualties for U.S. forces and friendly Afghans alike. Critics said the operation left behind tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who had worked with the U.S.-led military mission in the country as the Taliban consolidated power.

EU Extends Sanctions on PKK Terrorist Group in List Update (Daily Sabah)

The European Union extended its sanctions on the PKK terrorist group for another six months on Friday. The Council of the European Union, which represents member states in the bloc, announced in a statement that it had ‘renewed, with no changes the so-called terrorist list.’ The sanctions list targets 13 people and 21 entities or groups, including the PKK and the far-left DHKP-C, another terrorist group. In order to combat terrorism, the bloc freezes the funds and financial assets that listed individuals and groups hold in the EU and bans operators in the bloc from making economic resources available to them. The EU applies a separate sanction mechanism for al-Qaida and Daesh. In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

Biden Administration Grilled Over $23B in Licenses for Blacklisted Chinese Firms (Reuters / VOA News)

The Biden administration approved more than $23 billion worth of licenses for companies to ship U.S. goods and technology to blacklisted Chinese companies in the first quarter of 2022, a Republican lawmaker said Tuesday.

The data comes amid growing pressure on the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden to further expand a broad crackdown on shipments of sensitive U.S. technology to China from Republican lawmakers, who now control the House of Representatives.

‘It’s All a Lie’: Russians Are Trapped in Putin’s Parallel Universe. But Some Want Out (Rob Picheta, CNN)

One year ago, when Russia launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine and began Europe’s biggest land war since 1945, it waged another battle at home — intensifying its information blockade in an effort to control the hearts and minds of its own citizens.

Indonesia Shows It’s Possible to Tame Rainforest Destruction (Jon Emont, Wall Street Journal)

Encroachment by palm oil plantations is sharply reduced by a mix of government orders, consumer-product-company boycotts and environmental activism

Switzerland Becomes Stumbling Block for Western Military Aid to Ukraine (Bojan Pancevski, Wall Street Journal)

Alpine nation’s reluctance to authorize transfers of ammunition to Kyiv is frustrating Ukraine’s Western partners.

Iran Investigates Poisoning of Hundreds of Schoolgirls with Toxic Gas (Maryam Afshang, BBC)

Almost 700 girls have been poisoned by toxic gas in Iran since November, in what many believe is a deliberate attempt to force their schools to shut.

No girls have died, but dozens have suffered respiratory problems, nausea, dizziness and fatigue.

No One Really Knows How Much COVID Is Silently Spreading … Again (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

More immunity and chiller behavior add up to a new COVID mystery: How common is symptomless spread now?

How ISIS and al-Qaeda Exploit the Earthquake in Turkey to Mobilize Support (Uran Botobekov, HSToday)

Terror propaganda invoking the natural disaster includes branding the temblor as divine punishment and calling on supporters to play a hand in recovery.