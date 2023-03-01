OUR PICKS Preventing Migrant Child Labor | China’s Trove of Hacked American Personal Data | U.S. Strategic Competition with China, and more

US Warns of Massive Chinese Cyberattacks in Taiwan Scenario (Jeff Seldin, VOA News)

Any Chinese invasion of Taiwan will likely be accompanied by massive cyberattacks against the West and against the United States, according to a top U.S. cybersecurity official.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said Monday that Washington and its allies must be prepared for China to create “panic and chaos” in cyberspace.

“A scenario of attacks against our critical infrastructure in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is unfortunately not far-fetched,” Easterly told an audience at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

An invasion “might very well be coupled with the explosion of multiple gas pipelines, the mass pollution of our water systems, the hijacking of our telecommunication systems, the crippling of our transportation nodes,” she added. “All designed to incite chaos and panic across our country and deter our ability to marshal military might and citizen will.”

New US House Committee to Focus on Strategic Competition with China (Katherine Gypson, VOA News)

U.S. lawmakers this week are launching a two-year effort to address strategic competition between the United States and China, with a prime-time hearing set for Tuesday that will include testimony from human rights activists and members of former President Donald Trump’s national security team.

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Supporting IS Extremist Group (Curt Anderson, AP)

A Florida man accused in 2020 of plotting terror attacks in the U.S. and acquiring an arsenal of weapons has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State extremist group. Mohammed Al-Azhari, a 25-year-old U.S. citizen, also agreed Thursday to accept an 18-year prison sentence during the plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony Porcelli in Tampa federal court. A formal sentencing date has not been set. Al-Azhari admitted in court papers that he scouted potential terrorism targets in the Tampa Bay area, sought to acquire multiple weapons and pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State. The FBI recorded many conversations between Al-Azhari and confidential or undercover sources in which he discussed avenging imprisoned Islamic State fighters and using violence to oppose U.S. military actions in the Middle East.

Law Enforcement Warns of Potential Neo-Nazi ‘Day of Hate’ (Nikki McCann Ramirez, Rolling Stone)

An analysis of social media activity by the Counter Extremism Project (CEP) found that the call to action stemmed from accounts associated with the National Socialist Movement, and three regional extremist groups based in Iowa, New York, and California. Law enforcement in New York, Illinois, and Florida have issued bulletins and statements announcing plans for heightened attention to extremist activity this weekend, but maintain that they’ve identified no specific threats of violence against Jewish communities.

U.S. Takes Action to Prevent Migrant Child Labor Amid Rise in Violations (Camilo MontoyaGalvez, CBS News)

The Department of Labor said it had recorded a 70% increase in the number of children illegally employed by companies over the past five years.

“Major” Cyber Attack Compromised U.S. Marshals Service Data (Nicole Sganga and Robert Legare, CBS News)

The ransomware attack was considered a “major incident” by officials, impacting a “stand-alone” system within the service, an agency spokesperson said.

China Is Sitting on a Trove of Hacked American Business and Personal Data, Report Finds (Ken Dilanian, NBC News)

China-linked cyberespionage groups targeted 39 industries on nearly every continent, according to the CrowdStrike cybersecurity company.

Garland and Haines Send Letter to Congress Urging Section 702 Reauthorization (John A. Emmons, Lawfare)

On Feb. 28, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Director of National Intelligence Avril D. Haines sent a letter to minority and majority leaders of both the House and Senate urging reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), set to expire at the end of this year.

Garland and Haines described reauthorization as a “top legislative priority” for the Biden administration and a “critical authority” for the intelligence community. “It has also become clear there is no way to replicate Section 702’s speed, reliability, specificity, and insight,” they wrote. The letter coincided with a White House statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stating the administration’s strong support for reauthorization.

We Must Prevent a New Nuclear Arms Race (Daryl G. Kimball and Frank von Hippel, Scientific American)

Smart U.S. leadership and international pressure on Russia can prevent an unconstrained global nuclear arms race.