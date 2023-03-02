OUR PICKS The Lab Leak Will Haunt Us Forever | Shared Accountability Approach to Cyber Defense | Primary Cyber Targets, and more

Published 2 March 2023

· Justice Department Files Brief in Thompson v. Trump

“No part of a President’s official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence” · Kinzinger the “Homeless Republican” Launches Ad Campaign Against Extremism The former House lawmaker isn’t done calling on his fellow Republicans to reject the party’s more extremist elements · Biden’s New Border Crackdown Flouts US Treaty Obligations

A law professor explains how · Report Spotlights Medical Infrastructure, Utilities as Primary Cyber Targets

New report documenting the current risk of data breaches in public organizations’ digital networks · The Lab Leak Will Haunt Us Forever

Each new revelation is a reminder of how little is actually known · A Shared Accountability Approach to Cyber Defense

This is the third national cybersecurity strategy of the 21st Century – and it will probably be the most impactful

Justice Department Files Brief in Thompson v. Trump (John A. Emmons, Lawfare)

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an amicus brief in Thompson, et al. v. Trump, et al., recommending that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit holds the district court’s judgment that Donald Trump is not immune from civil suit for his speech on Jan. 6. “No part of a President’s official responsibilities includes the incitement of imminent private violence […] The district court’s denial of absolute immunity should be affirmed,” reads the brief.

The case centers on the use of the Enforcement Act of 1871, also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, which holds parties liable for conspiracy to interfere with public officials’ duties. Plaintiffs allege that Donald Trump conspired to prevent Members of Congress from discharging their official duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Kinzinger the “Homeless Republican” Launches Ad Campaign Against Extremism (Nicholas Wu, Politico)

Adam Kinzinger is gone from Congress and the Jan. 6 committee, but he’s still raging against what he sees as dangerous political extremism.

The Illinois Republican’s political organization is launching a nationwide campaign urging voters to reject extreme candidates on both sides of the aisle ahead of the 2024 election. The centerpiece of the campaign is a nearly six-minute-long short film titled “Break Free,” inspired by Apple’s “1984” Super Bowl ad about escaping the conformity of non-Apple computers.

Biden’s New Border Crackdown Flouts US Treaty Obligations (Karen Musalo, Defense One)

Anticipating a potential surge of migrants at the southern border, the Biden administration on Feb. 21, 2023, announced a crackdown on those seeking asylum after unlawfully entering the U.S.

The proposed rule change – which would see the rapid deportation of anyone who had not first applied for asylum en route to the U.S.– has been condemned by immigration rights groups, which claim it runs counter to the “humane immigration system” that Joe Biden promised while campaigning for the White House.

Report Spotlights Medical Infrastructure, Utilities as Primary Cyber Targets (Alexandra Kelley, Nextgov)

A report from TransUnion documented the industries that most suffered from cyberattacks in the end of 2022, and recommended mitigation measures.