WORLD ROUNDUP American Companies & Chinese Repression | Online Influencers & Ukraine War | Vigilant Violence in the West and, and more

Published 3 March 2023

· Allegations Prompt Calls for Inquiry on Chinese Influence on Canadian Elections

Allegations of China cultivating Canadian political candidates are not new, but the recent revelations are disconcerting · The Ukrainian Army Is Leveraging Online Influencers. Can the U.S. Military?

President Volodymyr Zelensky has out-messaged Putin at every turn · What Does Russia’s War on Ukraine Mean for the International Order?

The war highlighted the West’s role as a major protector of the democratic world · Emboldened by Israel’s Far Right, Jewish Settlers Fan the Flames of Chaos

Violent vigilantes terrorize Palestinian civilians · How Silicon Valley Engineered China’s Protest Crackdowns

American software and equipment is helping the Chinese police state

Allegations Prompt Calls for Inquiry on Chinese Influence on Canadian Elections (Craig McCulloch, VOA News)

More information is coming out regarding China’s attempts to influence the past two Canadian elections. Pressure is building for the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to launch an independent investigation.

The most recent revelations indicate Canadian security officials repeatedly warned the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the Chinese government was making concerted efforts to influence the 2019 and 2021 general elections in his favor.

The Ukrainian Army Is Leveraging Online Influencers. Can the U.S. Military? (Todd C. Helmus, War on the Rocks)

Much has been said about Ukraine’s astounding success in the information battlefield. Russia — the preeminent force in propaganda and its subvariety, disinformation — has been brought to its knees by a country that few thought could prevail.

The reasons underlying this success are many. President Volodymyr Zelensky, the actor turned statesman, has out-messaged Putin at every turn. Ukraine also benefits from its status as an underdog and as a sovereign country invaded by a foreign power. Russia’s aggression and war crimes were so bald-faced as to enable most any Ukrainian communication to succeed.

But the lessons of Ukraine go even further and speak to the enormous power of a distributed message campaign that relies on everyday Ukrainian citizens and soldiers to post pro-Ukrainian content directly to their social media feeds. This tactic is not new, as commercial companies have long seized on the strategy to credibly promote their brands. And it is one that the U.S. military could emulate to not only help win wars, but perhaps to address its flagging campaign to recruit new members.

What Does Russia’s War on Ukraine Mean for the International Order? (William Courtney, Discourse)

The implications of Russia’s war on Ukraine stretch far beyond these two countries—there will be implications for the international order

Emboldened by Israel’s Far Right, Jewish Settlers Fan the Flames of Chaos (Shira Rubin, Washington Post)

Violent vigilante settlers are resurfacing in the occupied West Bank, just as a cycle of attacks have brought the region to the brink of another all-out conflict.

How Silicon Valley Engineered China’s Protest Crackdowns (Craig Singleton, National Interest)

American software and equipment—from companies like Microsoft and Oracle—is deeply embedded throughout China’s police state.