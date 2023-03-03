OUR PICKS New Course for Chip Industry | COVID Origins Debate | Michigan Death Plot, and more

Report Finds FBI, Capitol Police Didn’t Share “Credible Threats” Before Jan. 6” (Bo Erickson, Scott MacFarlane, and Michael Kaplan, CBS News)

Critical information, like the fact that militia groups had armed themselves ahead of the rioting, could have helped safeguard the Capitol, government watchdog says.

Competing U.S. Views on Origins of Covid Reveal Deeper Splits Over China Policy (Julian Borger, Guardian)

FBI chief’s endorsement of Covid lab leak theory highlights the tussle between hawks and doves within the administration.

What Does the Science Say About the Origin of the SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic? (Michaeleen Doucleff, NPR)

Two U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly support the lab leak theory — with low-to-moderate confidence. No evidence has been shared. Scientists have strong evidence of animal spillover at a market.

U.S. Aims to Chart New Course for Chip Industry (Yuka Hayashi and Asa Fitch, Wall Street Journal)

The Commerce Department on Tuesday kicked off the application process for semiconductor manufacturing subsidies under the $53 billion Chips Act, along with conditions aimed at advancing some of the Biden administration’s priorities.

The program serves as a test of Washington’s ability to invigorate and chart a future course for the semiconductor industry that was forged in the U.S. but in recent years has moved much of its manufacturing overseas.

Michigan AG Says She Was Among Those Targeted in Threat to Kill Jewish State Officials (Michelle Watson, Karl de Vries and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN)

A Michigan man allegedly threatened on social media to kill Jewish members of the Michigan government, the FBI said, and state Attorney General Dana Nessel says she was among those targeted.