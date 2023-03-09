OUR PICKS Lab-Leak Intelligence Reports Aren’t Scientific Conclusions | After the Iran Deal | The Mystery of the QAnon Shaman on January 6, and more

Published 8 March 2023

· Lab-Leak Intelligence Reports Aren’t Scientific Conclusions

An intelligence assessment isn’t a scientific conclusion. They are different beasts. · Can Biden Still Prevent a Nuclear Iran?

The Biden administration should have been tougher on Iran · After the Iran Deal A Plan B to contain the Islamic Republic · Republicans Push Lab Leak Theory on Covid’s Origins, but Lack ‘Smoking Gun’

Congressional hearing produced no new evidence but plenty of political theater · The Mystery of the QAnon Shaman on January 6

Tucker Carlson wants viewers to believe he has shared new information. He hasn’t.

Lab-Leak Intelligence Reports Aren’t Scientific Conclusions (Cheryl Rofer, Scientific American)

Intelligence reports have a checkered history. They have recently seized center stage in the debate over the origin of the pandemic virus. With a change of mind at the Department of Energy, and a mere restatement of position at the FBI, those arguing that the SARS-CoV-2 virus leaked from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology are pressing their case. Most agencies still favor the natural route or say they don’t know.

This latest twist comes courtesy of an update to a 90-day intelligence agency review that President Biden received in 2021. The review weighed whether the virus had jumped from experiments at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, the “lab-leak” theory, or from a nearby animal market in that city where the outbreak first started, the “natural-origin” one.

We now know that the DOE was previously one of four agencies, along with the National Intelligence Council, that assessed, with “low confidence,” that the natural route was more likely. The reversal by the department on this point has the DOE supporting a lab origin, again with “low confidence.” Meanwhile the FBI’s statement reveals it was the one agency from the review’s unclassified summary that felt, with “moderate confidence,” that a lab leak was likely—unlike the others, which were neutral or leaned the opposite way.

An intelligence assessment isn’t a scientific conclusion. They are different beasts. The summary itself observes that different agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications differently. The important factor for intelligence assessments is the veracity of sources, whereas scientific conclusions depend on data and the coherence of the argument the data support. However, data from a scientist who has proved unreliable in the past will weigh less heavily in scientific conclusions, and intelligence analysts will regard fanciful stories from an otherwise reliable informant skeptically. The scientific data are available to the public, unlike the reporting that underlies the intelligence assessments. (Cont.)