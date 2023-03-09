WORLD ROUNDUP Swedish Internet Firm Wants Its Own Nuclear Reactor | Netanyahu Can’t Have It All | Are We Making a Mistake in Ukraine?, and more

Published 8 March 2023

· Nord Stream Pipeline Attack: Germany Searches Suspect Vessel

No evidence that government in Kyiv was involved in sabotage · West Kept Quiet About Nord Stream Attack to Protect Ukraine

Private venture originating in Ukraine had surprisingly detailed information about the attack · Swedish Internet Firm Wants Its Own Nuclear Reactor

Sweden is hoping to build its first new nuclear plants in almost 40 years · Netanyahu Can’t Have It All

To protect its national security, Israel will need to compromise · I Teach International Relations. I Think We’re Making a Mistake in Ukraine.

The U.S. risks provoking Russian aggression

Nord Stream Pipeline Attack: Germany Searches Suspect Vessel (Oliver Moody, Alistair Dawber, and Marc Bennetts, The Times)

German prosecutors say they have searched a vessel suspected to have been used in the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last September, following reports that the sabotage was carried out by a small “pro-Ukrainian” cell.

Western officials believe the explosives were placed at the bottom of the Baltic sea by two specialist divers operating from a rented yacht, according to a joint investigation by three German media outlets.

The vessel is alleged to be based on Germany’s Baltic coast but owned by a Polish-registered company that ultimately belongs to two Ukrainians.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, laid from Russia to Germany at a combined cost of roughly £15 billion, were rendered inoperable by the underwater blasts on September 26, which tore large holes in three of the four conduits and led to a vast leak of methane. The cost of repairing the damage has been estimated at up to £450 million.

West Kept Quiet About Nord Stream Attack to Protect Ukraine (Maxim Tucker, The Times)

A week after the Nord Stream pipeline exploded, staff at a Scandinavian delegation in Brussels walked out of their embassy intelligence briefing, impressed by the level of detail they had received so soon after the attack.

It hadn’t been carried out by the Americans, the Russians or the Poles, their intelligence service apparently told them, but by a private venture originating in Ukraine. They were told this would not be made public and to deflect any questions about why the official investigation into the destruction of the Russo-German pipeline was moving so slowly.

The name of the suspected private sponsor, a Ukrainian not affiliated with President Zelensky’s government, has been circulating in intelligence circles for months but not revealed.

Swedish Internet Firm Wants Its Own Nuclear Reactor (Oliver Moody, The Times)

A Swedish internet provider plans to build its own atomic reactor in central Stockholm, selling surplus electricity to the city grid and using extra heat to supply warm water for local heating systems.

As the government plans its first new nuclear plants in almost 40 years, Bahnhof wants to power a new data center with a small modular reactor (SMR) on an old industrial site in the Hjorthagen area, about two miles north of the royal palace and the parliament building.