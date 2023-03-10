WORLD ROUNDUP Saudi Arabia-Iran’s Détente | Brazil’s Global Mojo Is Back | Nuclear Negotiations with Iran Are Imperative, and more

Published 10 March 2023

· Sweden Proposes Security Law Seeking Turkey’s Backing for NATO Bid

Turkey will allow Sweden to join NATO if Sweden enacts new antiterrorism law · What Saudi Arabia and Iran’s Détente Really Means

New relations between the two countries could result in significant changes in the Middle East · Still Time for Diplomacy: Nuclear Negotiations with Iran Are Imperative

Iran can now build a bomb more quickly than at any point in its history · Does the United States Have More Leverage Over Israel Than It Thinks?

U.S. can condition its aid on Israel’s government working to prevent atrocities · Lula’s Out to Get Brazil’s Global Mojo Back

Lula has already taken a different approach to regional and global issues · Number of Right-Wing Extremists in Jail Has Doubled since 2018

The latest figures were published by the U.K. Home Office on Thursday

Sweden Proposes Security Law Seeking Turkey’s Backing for NATO Bid (Reuters)

The Swedish government will send an anti-terrorism bill to parliament on Thursday hoping to persuade NATO member Turkey to lift objections to Sweden joining the U.S.-led defense pact. The new law, work on which started in 2017 after a truck was driven into crowds in Stockholm killing five people, would criminalize ‘the participation in a terrorist organization’, the government said. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO amid heightened security concerns after Russia invaded Ukraine, but faced unexpected objections from Turkey, which says Stockholm has harbored what Ankara calls members of terrorist groups. Turkey recently indicated it would approve only Finland for NATO membership. A spokesperson for Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said the government would submit its bill to parliament on Thursday after formally approving it earlier in the day. ‘Fighting terrorism is a central part of the trilateral agreement,’ Strommer said in an op-ed in daily Dagens Nyheter, referring to a trilateral memorandum on steps toward Turkish ratification signed last year by Turkey, Sweden and Finland.

What Saudi Arabia and Iran’s Détente Really Means (Adam Lammon, National Interest)

Though Saudi Arabia and Iran’s restored diplomatic ties highlight China’s growing influence in the region, the United States retains an indispensable role.

Still Time for Diplomacy: Nuclear Negotiations with Iran Are Imperative (Kelsey Davenport, Just Security)

The urgency of diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear program must match the urgency of the proliferation risks.

Does the United States Have More Leverage Over Israel Than It Thinks? (Emma Ashford and Matthew Kroenig, Foreign Policy)

The beleaguered Netanyahu government needs Washington’s backing on Iran—but unpopular judicial reforms and casual talk of ethnic cleansing could imperil it.

Lula’s Out to Get Brazil’s Global Mojo Back (Rocio Fabbro, Foreign Policy)

Like Biden, Brazil’s old-new president inherited a mess on the international stage.

Number of Right-Wing Extremists in Jail Has Doubled since 2018 (Harry Stedman, Independent)

The number of right-wing extremists behind bars in Britain has more than doubled in four years. In 2022, 59 prisoners (26%) were classed as holding “extreme right-wing” views, up from 52 (23%) the previous year.

This is more than twice as many as the 28 recorded in 2018 and a new record high since records began in 2013, Home Office figures show.

While the “vast majority” (66%) are still classed as having Islamist extremist views, the number of inmates recorded as holding this ideology fell from 154 to 149 in the 12-month period.

The figures also reveal the number of children arrested for terrorism activity has risen to its highest level on record.