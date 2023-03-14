WORLD ROUNDUP Putin’s Suez Moment | Was Sweden Right About Covid All Along? | The Counterinsurgent’s Curriculum, and more

Published 14 March 2023

· From ‘Hitler’ to ‘Sharing One Fate’: Saudi-Iran Pact Could Transform the Middle East

The diplomatic rapprochement was a coup for China, which facilitated the agreement · A Chinese Commonwealth? An Unpopular Idea Resurfaces in Taiwan.

“One Zhonghua” means “Chinese” in a cultural, ethnic, or literary, but not political, sense · Why Peru’s Crisis Is Worth Studying Closely By Democracies Everywhere

Crisis shows how bad democratic decay can get when politics is contaminated by a dangerous authoritarian ideology · Was Sweden Right About Covid All Along?

Sweden emerged with one of Europe’s lower Covid death tolls · Putin’s Suez Moment: He’s Watching His Central Asian Empire Drift Away

The former Soviet republics are losing respect for the Russian leader after his disastrous invasion of Ukraine · The Age of American Naval Dominance Is Over

What if the safe transit of ships could no longer be assumed? What if the oceans were no longer free? · Political Party Views on Nuclear Acquisition in South Korea

The possibility of independent South Korean nuclear acquisition has become a topic of discussion · The U.S.-Israel Relationship No Longer Makes Sense

The idea that the two countries share a common set of democratic principles no longer makes sense · The Counterinsurgent’s Curriculum

Why American troops should study the Iraq War · Japan and South Korea Can No Longer Let History Thwart Cooperation

How Washington can strengthen relations between its East Asian allies · Carlos the Jackal “Betrayed by CIA Informer in His Own Ranks”

Deputy of leftist terrorist leader was a CIA agent

From ‘Hitler’ to ‘Sharing One Fate’: Saudi-Iran Pact Could Transform the Middle East (Vivian Nereim, New York Times)

Both countries as well as the broader region have much to gain from the reset in relations — if the agreement truly holds.

A Chinese Commonwealth? An Unpopular Idea Resurfaces in Taiwan. (Farah Stockman, New York Times)

“One Zhonghua” means “Chinese” in a cultural, ethnic, or literary, but not political, sense. One Zhonghua is a fantasy, of course. President Xi Jinping of China, who considers Taiwan a rebellious province, has shown no appetite for anything that would leave Taiwan’s sovereignty intact. In fact, China is expected to announce a sped-up timeline for reunifying with the island by force if necessary. Across the water, President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan stands firm on the island’s right to determine its own fate and rejects anything that smacks of a union with China.

Yet the quixotic One Zhonghua campaign gets at the heart of the unsolved riddle of what Taiwan’s relationship to China should be. The vast majority of Taiwanese people want to keep the status quo of undeclared, de facto independence, according to polls. Yet roughly 40 percent also said in a recent survey that they want better economic relations with China while a smaller percentage said economic ties should be reduced. Some one million to two million Taiwanese — nearly 10 percent of the island’s total population — are estimated to live and work on the mainland.

As the rivalry between the United States and China heats up, many Taiwanese people are asking themselves how to preserve their incredibly innovative and prosperous open society. Should they prepare to fight like Ukraine or try to hammer out a deal to avoid conflict? How Taiwanese voters answer that question will determine who wins Taiwan’s presidential election in January — and the fate of the island’s fledgling democracy.