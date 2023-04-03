WORLD ROUNDUP Blundering on the Brink | In Defense of Denial | Israel Is Somewhere It’s Never Been Before, and more

Published 3 April 2023

· Hunger and Terrorism: The Humanitarian Crisis in the Lake Chad Basin Region

Hunger and terrorism are wreaking havoc in the Lake Chad Basin region · Inquiries Differ on Why the 2017 Manchester Bombing Wasn’t Prevented – Here’s Why

Holding the intelligence and security services accountable · Russia Won’t Sit Idly by After Finland and Sweden Join NATO

NATO’s enlargement will alter Europe’s security architecture, eroding Russia’s geopolitical position · In Defense of Denial: Why Deterring China Requires New Airpower Thinking

Air denial is not a new strategy, but neither is an alternative based on air superiority and penetrating strikes · Drone-on-Drone Combat in Ukraine Marks a New Era of Aerial Warfare

In the skies over Ukraine, a new epoch in air warfare is emerging: drone-on-drone combat · India’s Defense Plans Fall Victim to Putin’s War

Russian weapons dominate India’s arsenal, but Moscow can no longer deliver · Israel Is Somewhere It’s Never Been Before

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s effort to weaken Israel’s democracy—and the public’s stunning resistance—have unsettled the country · Blundering on the Brink

The secret history and unlearned lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis

Hunger and Terrorism: The Humanitarian Crisis in the Lake Chad Basin Region (Ana Aguilera, EER)

Hunger and terrorism are wreaking havoc in the Lake Chad Basin region, causing a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions of people are in dire need of assistance, with their livelihoods destroyed and access to basic necessities cut off by the violence and instability caused by terrorist groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The United Nations (UN) and its partners have been working tirelessly to address the impact of terrorism in the Lake Chad Basin region, providing humanitarian assistance, supporting development initiatives, and working with governments to promote stability and security. However, despite these efforts, the humanitarian crisis in the region persists.

Inquiries Differ on Why the 2017 Manchester Bombing Wasn’t Prevented – Here’s Why (Jamie Gaskarth, The Comversation)

How can you hold the intelligence and security services accountable, when what they do is secret? The third and final report from the public inquiry into the 2017 Manchester arena bombing is a useful guide.

Russia Won’t Sit Idly by After Finland and Sweden Join NATO (Nicholas Lokker and Heli Hautala, War on the Rocks)

When Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership last spring, Russia’s reaction was negative but muted. It consisted only of words, not actions — in all likelihood due to Russia’s preoccupation with its war against Ukraine. Yet we should not assume that Russia will refrain from responding in the future. The Kremlin made its position clear years ago: there will be consequences from Finnish and Swedish NATO membership. Finnish president Sauli Niinistö offered one illustration of Russia’s approach in an interview in February 2022, recalling Vladimir Putin’s warning from 2016: “When we look across the border now, we see a Finn on the other side. If Finland joins NATO, we will see an enemy.”