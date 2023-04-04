OUR PICKS DHS Domestic Surveillance Program needs Thorough Overhaul | Victory for Highly Skilled Foreign-Born Professionals | Geoengineering Is Not a Quick Fix, and more

US Satellite Ground Stations Vulnerable to Attack, Space Agency Warns (Audrey Decker, Defense One)

The Space Development Agency is in the process of building a proliferated space architecture, but says it also needs to defend against cyber and other attacks on Earth.

New ISIS-Khorasan Propaganda Tactics Target United States (Uran Botobekov, HSToday)

Along with spectacular bloody attacks on diplomatic missions and foreign nationals, ISKP has stepped up its ideological and propaganda warfare campaign.

April is Emergency Communications Month (CISA)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) kicks off the second annual Emergency Communications Month to honor emergency communications professionals and highlight the critical role that emergency communications plays in keeping us connected during a disaster.

Geoengineering Is Not a Quick Fix for the Climate Crisis, New Analysis Shows (Chelsea Harvey, Scientific American)

A new study debunks the idea that solar geoengineering is a temporary measure to reduce warming and meet climate targets.

Homeland Security’s Domestic Surveillance Program needs Thorough Overhaul (Spencer Reynolds, The Hill)

Earlier this month, the House committee charged with overseeing the Department of Homeland Security launched an investigation into a newly disclosed DHS domestic intelligence program, citing “potential violations of Americans’ fundamental civil liberties.” Under the program, first revealed by Politico, the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis gathered information from detainees in U.S. prisons and jails without the detainees’ lawyers present. Parts of the program were paused after a number of DHS officials raised concerns about its legality, but the fact that this program even existed is deeply troubling — and is just the latest evidence that the department’s intelligence operations urgently need reform.

The Latest Court Ruling’s Impact On H-1B Spouses and Immigration (Stuart Anderson, Forbes)

A federal judge has ruled in favor of the Department of Homeland Security’s regulation that allows the spouses of H-1B visa holders to work, a significant victory for highly skilled foreign-born professionals, their families and the companies that employ them. U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan granted the defendant’s (DHS) motion for summary judgment and denied the plaintiff’s (Save Jobs USA) motion. “Intervenors Immigration Voice and Anujkumar Dhamija, as well as amici curiae comprising more than forty companies and organizations … filed briefs in support of Defendant’s motion,” noted the opinion.