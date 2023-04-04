WORLD ROUNDUP UK’s Offensive Hacking Campaign | Neutrality Is Obsolete in the 21st Century | Violent Sikh Separatism Is Repeating as Farce, and more

Published 4 April 2023

· Israeli Civil Society Has Displayed a Model of Resistance to Global Illiberalism

Civil society’s mobilization against an attack on liberal democracy may teach us how to deal with slow-moving authoritarian tendencies · Lone Suspect in 1980 Paris Synagogue Bombing Goes on Trial

Four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack · Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Help Tackle Online Extremism

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will help tackle violent extremism online · Law Council Joins Calls to Abolish Australia’s Powers to Detain Terrorist Offenders to Prevent Future Crimes

Peak legal body endorses findings by independent monitor that recommends scrapping continuing detention orders · UK’s Offensive Hacking Unit Takes on Military Opponents and Terrorist Groups

Operational details remain sketchy, but the National Cyber Force is busy · Is the Chinese Dream Turning into a Chinese Nightmare for Beijing?

Can the United States and China avoid the mistakes of the previous Cold War? · Why Neutrality Is Obsolete in the 21st Century

As Finland joins NATO, a few European holdouts cling to nonalignment · Violent Sikh Separatism Is Repeating as Farce

How India became captivated by a hapless fugitive Sikh separatist

Israeli Civil Society Has Displayed a Model of Resistance to Global Illiberalism (Luis Fleischman, National Interest)

Civil society’s mobilization against such moves may teach us how to deal with slow-moving authoritarian tendencies

Lone Suspect in 1980 Paris Synagogue Bombing Goes on Trial (Nicolas Vaux-Montagny, AP)

A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue went on trial in absentia Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack.

French authorities identified Hassan Diab as a suspect in 1999. They accuse him of planting the bomb on the evening of Oct. 3, 1980, outside the synagogue where 320 worshipers had gathered to mark the end of a Jewish holiday.

Diab, 69, has denied involvement in the attack and said he was at a university in Beirut at the time of the western Paris bombing. His supporters and lawyers in France and Canada claim Diab has been wrongly pursued by French judicial authorities as a victim of mistaken identity.

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Help Tackle Online Extremism (Alasdair Pal, Reuters)

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will help tackle violent extremism online and will also be on the board of an environmental prize set up by Prince William as she looks ahead to a life after politics. Ardern stepped down as prime minister in January saying she had ‘no more in the tank’ to lead the country and would also not seek re-election to parliament. She is due to give her final speech in parliament on Wednesday. Ardern, who became the youngest female leader in the world when she won power in 2017 at the age of 37, will serve as an unpaid special envoy for the Christchurch Call, an initiative she co-founded in 2019 to bring together countries and technology companies to combat extremism, the government said. Attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand’s second-largest city, in March 2019 killed 51 people dead and wounded 40. The white supremacist gunman who carried out the assault live-streamed part of it on Facebook.