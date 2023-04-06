WORLD ROUNDUP Mind the Middle Powers | Europe’s Energy Crisis That Isn’t | China’s Brute Force Economics, and more

Published 6 April 2023

· The U.S.-China Fault Line Is Felt in the Academy

The breakdown in university exchanges threatens understanding and collaborative research · Europe’s Energy Crisis That Isn’t

American critics chastise Europeans’ rejection of fossil fuels. But Europe is winning the bet · The Poisonous Atmosphere That Pervades Iran

Many Iranians fear that the attacks are a form of retribution for dissent · Russia Is Winning in Georgia

America needs to get tough on Tbilisi · China’s Brute Force Economics: Waking Up from the Dream of a Level Playing Field

Competing on a level playing field with China’s state-led economy is impossible · The Paradox of Europe’s Defense Moment

The EU’s drive for strategic autonomy and a security and defense union has been halting · Incomplete Without Sweden: Finland’s NATO Accession and the Future of ‘Nord-NATO’

Sweden’s exclusion is a headache from a defense planner’s point of view · Mind the Middle Powers

The behavior of middle powers plays an important role in international stability and the outcome of great-power rivalries

The U.S.-China Fault Line Is Felt in the Academy (Christina Lu and Rocio Fabbro, Foreign Policy)

For decades, universities have facilitated exchanges between American and Chinese scholars that have been essential to creating more nuanced understandings of each country and advancing research. But even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing’s growing repression had complicated their calculus. As the U.S.-China relationship continues to devolve, universities are confronting thorny questions about academic freedom, censorship, and research security—and debating what types of partnerships can, and should, be pursued in the current climate.

Europe’s Energy Crisis That Isn’t (Adam Tooze, Foreign Policy)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has led to a reassertion of national security concerns in every facet of Western countries’ policy. The most obvious aspect is military security, with the United States and the Europeans ramping up ammunition production and wrangling over tank deliveries. But as far as Europe is concerned, the even more urgent priority is energy security. As Russia’s natural gas supplies were cut off and prices surged to record levels, European governments have spent more on subsidizing the energy bills of their populations, stockpiling gas, and bailing out bankrupt energy companies than they have either on their militaries or on supporting Ukraine.

The emergency energy programs were short-term expedients. The urgent question now is which direction long-term energy security is to be found.

The Poisonous Atmosphere That Pervades Iran (Roya Hakakian, The Atlantic)

Mass poisonings reported in schools across the country have inflamed fears of what pro-regime hard-liners are willing to do.

Russia Is Winning in Georgia (Francis Fukuyama and Nino Evgenidze, Foreign Affairs)

As the United States and its NATO allies are focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, Russia’s efforts to bring another country into its orbit has gone largely unnoticed. Like many countries that were once part of the Soviet Union, Georgia has a population that is largely pro-EU and pro-NATO, an orientation that has only been strengthened in the years since Moscow’s 2008 invasion of the country, which left Russia occupying some 20 percent of its territory. Yet Georgia’s current leaders have not only failed to support Ukraine in its own struggle against Russian aggression. (Cont.)