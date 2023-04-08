OUR PICKS Analytic Challenges of Shifting to Domestic Terrorism | The Case for Banning Crypto | Dementia in the National Security Workforce, and more

Published 7 April 2023

· New Batch of Classified Documents Appear on Social Media Sites

The scale of the leak, and the sensitivity of the documents themselves, could be hugely damaging · The Analytic Challenges of Shifting to Domestic Terrorism

The U.S. Intelligence Community is increasingly focusing on the issue of domestic terrorism · The Case for Banning Crypto

For finance, the Blockchain’s risks far outweigh its rewards · The Coming Age of AI-Powered Propaganda

How to defend against supercharged disinformation · Could Dementia in the National Security Workforce Create a Security Threat?

Individuals who handled classified material could become a security threat if they develop dementia · Cyber Strategy Aims to Ensure Secure US Tech Design, Set International Example

Implementing a national cybersecurity policy will hinge on a multistakeholder approach · Conspiracy Theories, Propaganda, and Radicalization: A Former Oath Keeper in Colorado Speaks Out in New Book

Whatever the hot conspiracy theory of the day is, that’s where extremists are going to insert themselves · Who’s Protecting the Researchers?

Research into extremism may do harm to some researchers

New Batch of Classified Documents Appear on Social Media Sites (Julian E. Barnes, Eric Schmitt, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Helene Cooper, New York Times)

Secret documents that appear to detail American national security secrets on Ukraine, the Middle East and China have surfaced online.

The Analytic Challenges of Shifting to Domestic Terrorism (Chris Quillen, Journal of Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism)

After many years of fighting the Global War on Terrorism, the U.S. Intelligence Community is increasingly focusing on the issue of domestic terrorism. This shift in analytic effort raises intriguing questions about the most appropriate tools needed to combat this growing threat. This article addresses the historical approach and possible solutions from similar countries and organizations before proposing a broader focus on extremist movements over designated terrorist groups.

The Case for Banning Crypto (Hilary Allen, Foreign Affairs)

On November 11, 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed, nine days after a copy of the balance sheet of its affiliated hedge fund, Alameda Research was leaked. Once it was revealed that Alameda and FTX were significantly intertwined, and that FTX was suffering from serious liquidity shortages, the exchange’s customers rushed to withdraw their funds. Many found that they could not do so. Behind the scenes, Alameda had been hemorrhaging money on bad trades and using FTX customer funds to cover those losses. Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO, and FTX filed for bankruptcy. A month later, he was arrested.

The Coming Age of AI-Powered Propaganda (Josh A. Goldstein and Girish Sastry, Foreign Affairs)

On the seven years since Russian operatives interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, in part by posing as Americans in thousands of fake social media accounts, another technology with the potential to accelerate the spread of propaganda has taken center stage: artificial intelligence, or AI. Much of the concern has focused on the risks of audio and visual “deepfakes,” which use AI to invent images or events that did not actually occur. But another AI capability is just as worrisome. Researchers have warned for years that generative AI systems trained to produce original language—“language models,” for short—could be used by U.S. adversaries to mount influence operations. (Cont.)