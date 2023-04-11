OUR PICKS Is Virus Research Worth the Threat of a Deadly Outbreak? | Al-Qaeda's Looming Threat | Dangerous Flesh-Eating Microbes Spreads Along U.S. Coast, and more

Published 11 April 2023

· Amid Covid, Scientists Ask If Virus Research Is Worth the Threat of a Deadly Outbreak

The dangers of prospecting for unknown pathogens may be greater than dealing with Covid · U.S. to Test Faster Asylum Screenings for Migrants Crossing Border Illegally

Initial asylum screenings for a small number of migrants within days, over the phone · Al-Qaeda’s Looming Threat: Are We Looking Over the Wrong Horizon?

When has there been a time in history when al-Qaeda did not intend to attack the U.S.? · How the Ani-woke Campaign Against the U.S. Military Damages National Security

These attacks are more performative partisanship than substantive critiques of real problems · Dangerous Flesh-Eating Microbes Pose Growing Threat Along U.S. Coast

One effect of warmer seas is the spread of flesh-eating bacteria in coastal waters · Will Washington Halt the Global Renaissance of Nuclear Power?

Hopes to slash emissions using nuclear energy are being dashed by U.S. regulators · One of the Stiffest Charges Against Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Hangs on by a Thread in the D.C. Circuit

Court decision fortifies one of the more consequential legal charges against Jan. 6 defendants · What Israel’s Judicial Crisis Can Teach Us About Our Own

The debates in both countries crystallize a long-standing tension raised by judicial review of legislation

Amid Covid, Scientists Ask If Virus Research Is Worth the Threat of a Deadly Outbreak (David Willman and Joby Warrick, Washington Post)

Three years after the coronavirus pandemic began, a growing number of scientists are reconsidering the dangers of prospecting for unknown pathogens and conducting other high-stakes work worldwide.

U.S. to Test Faster Asylum Screenings for Migrants Crossing Border Illegally (Reuters / VOA News)

The Biden administration next week will begin testing faster asylum screenings for migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday, part of preparations for the end of COVID-19 border restrictions in May.

U.S. asylum officers will conduct initial asylum screenings for a small number of migrants within days while they remain in the custody of border authorities, Homeland Security spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said. The interviews will take place over the phone and migrants will have access to legal counsel during the screenings, she said.

Al-Qaeda’s Looming Threat: Are We Looking Over the Wrong Horizon? (Sara Harmouch, Lawfare)

As the world watches Russia’s war in Ukraine, events in the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia are heating up. A dozen years after the death of Osama bin Laden, his dreams and plans of another attack against the United States—with effects that would far exceed the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks—may be close to coming true, and an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism strategy might not be the solution.

Since 9/11, the U.S. has not suffered any comparable terrorist attacks on its soil. After the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, however, many counterterrorism experts and policymakers assessed that al-Qaeda would rebuild. These experts made a strong case that it would be a matter of time until al-Qaeda acquired the capabilities to strike the U.S. Last month, however, in the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual hearingon the top threats to the nation, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier said that, based on “what we know right now from the threat of al Qaeda, they’re trying to survive, basically without a real plan to at least or intend to attack the West anytime soon.” (This is a shift from Berrier’s initial assessmentthe previous year, when he estimated that it would be “one to two years” before al-Qaeda could threaten the U.S.) (Cont.)