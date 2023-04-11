WORLD ROUNDUP Why a Fake Pope Picture Could Herald the End of Humanity | The Shared Poison of China’s Democracy Charade | Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster, and more

Published 11 April 2023

· Why a Fake Pope Picture Could Herald the End of Humanity

Silicon Valley heavyweights clash over the risks of super-powerful AI · Squeezed Between Russia and China, Mongolians Fight for Their Democracy at Minus 30C

Until recently, Mongolia did not look like a candidate for democratic crisis — compared with some of its neighbors · U.K. National Cyber Force, Responsible Cyber Power, and Cyber Persistence Theory

The U.K. and the U.S. came to the same strategic and operational revelations independently · Why Does the U.S. Care More About Taiwan’s Democracy Than India’s?

The West’s urge to counter China shouldn’t mean ignoring democratic erosion among its own coalition members · The Shared Poison of China’s Democracy Charade

Manipulation of the concept of democracy by the CCP began before the communist takeover in 1949 · The Age of Energy Insecurity

How the Fight for resources is upending geopolitics · Crimea Has Become a Frankenstein’s Monster

The Ukrainian government is now trapped by its own uncompromising—and increasingly indefensible—policy

Why a Fake Pope Picture Could Herald the End of Humanity (Matthew Field, The Telegraph)

For a moment the internet was fooled. An image of Pope Francis in a gleaming white, papal puffer jacket spread like wildfire across the web.

Yet the likeness of the unusually dapper 86-year-old head of the Vatican was a fake. The phony picture had been created as a joke using artificial intelligence technology, but was realistic enough to trick the untrained eye.

AI fakes are quickly spreading across social media as the popularity of machine-learning tools surges. As well as invented images, chatbot-based AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing have been accused of creating a new avenue for misinformation and fake news.

These bots, trained on billions of pages of articles and millions of books, can provide convincing-sounding, human-like responses, but often make up facts - a phenomenon known in the industry as hallucinating. Some AI models have even been taught to code, unleashing the possibility they could be used for cyber attacks.

On top of fears about false news and “deep fake” images, a growing number of future gazers are concerned that AI is turning into an existential threat to humanity.

Squeezed Between Russia and China, Mongolians Fight for Their Democracy at Minus 30C (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

Until recently, Mongolia did not look like a candidate for democratic crisis — compared with some of its neighbors. It has achieved much since a peaceful revolution brought an end to seven decades of communist rule in 1990, weeks after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Despite being sandwiched between its huge, authoritarian neighbors Russia and China, Mongolians have established a genuine democracy, tested by repeated elections and changes of government. New industries such as mining have provided alternatives to herding and agriculture. The population of Ulan Bator has grown from 570,000 in 1990 to 1.7 million.

The country is relatively free of the violent and organized crime that plagues many former satellites of the Soviet Union. “No one is shooting one another — there are no mafia-like structures,” said Julian Dierkes, a professor and Mongolia expert at the University of British Columbia. “If you had a checklist, you’d say that Mongolia is doing well, particularly in an era of democratic backsliding around the world, and in a neighborhood that is not friendly to democracy.” (Cont.)