• Everything About the Ukraine Leak Is Incredibly Weird
Secrets were “sitting in a … Discord server for a month, and nobody noticed”
· Neo-Nazi Gyms Body-Shame New Recruits into Extremism: Report
Neo-Nazis have found a new way to recruit men to their cause – body-shaming
· The Feds Must Rein in Crypto-Financed Terrorism
Governments must take stronger measures to track cryptocurrency transactions
· Justices Confront Big Tech’s Definition of ‘Terrorist’ In Legal Liability Case
Big Tech’s monitoring of terrorist content is coming under judicial scrutiny
· Senator Calls for Cybersecurity Audit of Law Enforcement Wireless Network
FirstNet is a high-speed communications platform designed to be used by first responders and military personnel
· Is the US in a Space Race Against China?
If so, it’s a pretty one-sided contest so far
Everything About the Ukraine Leak Is Incredibly Weird (Amy Zegart, The Atlantic)
A recent U.S. intelligence leak is already shaping up to be one of the most damaging breaches in years, revealing highly sensitive information about the war in Ukraine, Israeli domestic politics, America’s deep penetration of high-level Russian military plans and operations, and more. By last count, approximately 100 pages of classified slides and briefing materials from the Pentagon have been discovered floating around the internet. Many pages included intelligence that is stunning in its timeliness. Some materials were marked “top secret.” Most are considered genuine. The Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation, furious military leaders are reviewing how the Pentagon handles classified information, and an interagency task force is scrambling to assess whether the damage is a bad nightmare or a really bad nightmare.
Big breaches are nothing new. Chelsea Manning, then an Army intelligence analyst, handed over hundreds of thousands of classified documents about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks. The former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden stole an estimated 1.5 million documents containing information about some of the most highly classified intelligence programs in the U.S. government. Another NSA contractor, Hal Martin, pleaded guilty to willful hoarding of national-defense information after being accused of stashing perhaps 500 million pages of secrets in his house, car, and garden shed.
Protecting secrets has always been a strange business in which trust can be dangerous, deception can be useful, and things may not be what they seem. A spy turns out to be a double agent. Real intelligence is fed to an adversary to gain trust so they can be duped with fake intelligence later. Cracking a code works only if the other side doesn’t know it’s been compromised. James J. Angleton, the CIA’s first counterintelligence chief, famously described his job as a “wilderness of mirrors,” a phrase from a T. S. Eliot poem.
But this latest breach stands apart for its sheer weirdness.