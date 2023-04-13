WORLD ROUNDUP The West Must Wake Up to the Iranian Drone Threat | New Chinese Military Advances | Should America Still Promote Democracy?, and more

Published 13 April 2023

· Supporters of Sikh Separatists ‘Misusing’ UK Asylum System to Help Terrorism, Says India

Sikh separatists wish to establish a new breakaway state in Punjab, north India · Why Both Washington and Beijing Are Taking Notice of Bolivia’s Economic Woes

The country’s lithium deposits, critical for both American and Chinese renewable energy ambitions, are at stake · The West Must Wake Up to the Iranian Drone Threat

Iran’s military programs are maturing, fueling its regional ambitions · Should America Still Promote Democracy?

The debate over neoconservatism and the legacy of the Iraq War continues · ISIS Tries to Lure Muslims Fighting for ‘Ultra-Jew’ Ukraine or ‘Useful Idiot’ Kadyrov

ISIS slammed Muslims who fight against Russia on the side of Ukraine’s “ultra-Jew Israeli Zionist supremacist” president · The Most Shocking Intel Leak Reveals New Chinese Military Advances

China is quickly improving its capacity to strike thousands of miles from its shores · Apple Takes a Bite Out of India

The world’s biggest company is hedging its dependence on China · Europe Is Paranoid About Data but Does Nothing About Spyware

Hungary, Poland, and Spain snoop on politicians, activists, and journalists. Brussels has no answer

Supporters of Sikh Separatists ‘Misusing’ UK Asylum System to Help Terrorism, Says India (Reemul Balla, Sky News)

At a meeting in New Delhi between British and Indian officials, the Indian government said it ‘conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by the pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK’. It follows violent scenes at the Indian High Commission in London last month which saw its windows smashed and a Khalistani flag replace India’s national flag, also known as the tricolor. Those behind the protests are believed to be Khalistani supporters, or Sikh separatists, who wish to establish a new breakaway state in Punjab, north India. India denounced the demonstrations as a ‘breach of security’, while UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said security at the building would be reviewed following ‘unacceptable acts of violence’ towards staff.

Why Both Washington and Beijing Are Taking Notice of Bolivia’s Economic Woes (Scott B. MacDonald, National Interest)

Bolivia’s economy is running aground, squeezed by higher global interest rates and policy missteps. Its foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $15.4 billion in 2014, are now estimated to be under $400 million (not counting $2.6 billion in gold reserves)—able to provide less than two weeks of import coverage. The country’s overvalued exchange rate is showing signs of strain. Bank runs are ongoing as people try to get their dollars ahead of what increasingly looks like a collapse. While the Andean country’s slide into a major balance of payments crisis is by itself bad news, it also has wider geopolitical implications, affecting the global energy transition and filtering into the new Cold War between China and the United States.

The West Must Wake Up to the Iranian Drone Threat (Brent Cagen, National Interest)

Iran’s drones, particularly those that serve as loitering munitions, are becoming a key component of Tehran’s low-intensity warfare tactics.