WORLD ROUNDUP Taiwan Highly Vulnerable to Chinese Air Attack | Hungary as a Russian Intelligence Hub | Colombian Rebels & the Government, and more

Published 14 April 2023

· As China Ascends, Concerns Grow It Might be Tempted into a ‘Splendid Little War’

When a nation newly ascends, it often feels the need to publicly demonstrate its rise through a brief, victorious war · China Is Studying Russia’s Economic Playbook for Conflict

Moscow’s efforts to deflect Western intervention may be applied to Taiwan · Hungary Accused of Hosting Russian Intelligence Hub

Washington is struggling to trust its NATO ally · Former Rebel Urges Armed Groups to Support Colombian Government

Former leader of FARC said he trusts the new left-of-center Colombian government · Chinese ‘Bribed Nigerian Militants for Access to Vast Mineral Reserves’

Chinese companies have been striking security deals with insurgents · Taiwan Highly Vulnerable to Chinese Air Attack, Leaked Documents Show

U.S. spy agencies’ ability to detect a Chinese invasion of Taiwan has eroded

As China Ascends, Concerns Grow It Might be Tempted into a ‘Splendid Little War’ (Scott Savitz, Defense Opinion)

When a nation newly ascends or returns to the status of a leading international power, it often feels the need to publicly demonstrate its rise through a brief, victorious war. Today, China’s increasing strength may tempt it to pursue such a conflict, and not necessarily with Taiwan, if it anticipates—perhaps incorrectly—that victory will be swift, decisive and demonstrative.

The United States did exactly that 125 years ago this month, starting what was called a “splendid little war” against Spain in 1898. Though Spain was weak and overstretched enough that the war’s outcome was not in doubt, the rapidity and decisiveness of the American victory were striking. Before the war with Spain, the U.S. had been a rapidly growing nation with a vibrant economy, but not necessarily one of the foremost nations in the world; after that war, perceptions of its latent military might and its acquisition of overseas territories made it an equal of the leading powers of Europe.

Such demonstrations were a common feature of that era. Prussia’s defeat of France in 1870-71 paved the way for German unification and was a forceful way of demonstrating that the newly established German Empire had joined the great powers. Likewise, Japan’s victory over Russia in 1904-1905 served a similar purpose, announcing the arrival of an Asian power that could be counted among the giants. In the 21st century, Russia’s revanchism in Georgia and Ukraine has partly been an attempt to restore its great-power status.

China Is Studying Russia’s Economic Playbook for Conflict (Eugene Chausovsky, Foreign Policy)

As tensions flare between China and the United States over Taiwan, most recently over Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on April 5, there are growing concerns about the potential for conflict. Such fears have been elevated by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the face of U.S. opposition, a war that Beijing has been closely observing for its own purposes. Like Russia in Ukraine, China sees the United States as the chief force stopping it getting what it wants on this issue. (Cont.)