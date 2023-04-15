OUR PICKS U.S.-Mexican Relations Fray Over Fentanyl | Montana Bans TikTok Downloads | Investments in Pathogen Early Warning Systems, and more

Published 14 April 2023

· U.S.-Mexican Relations Fray Over Fentanyl

Republicans are hammering the Biden administration over the spike in fentanyl trafficking · The Narcissists Who Endanger America

Leaked classified documents, a 21-year-old airman, and the weakness that is hardest for the U.S. national-security community to spot · I Oversaw the Massachusetts Air National Guard. I Cannot Fathom How This Happened.

The government may classify too much intelligence, but that doesn’t mean a low-level employee should be able to see it. · How Did Journalists Find Jack Teixeira Before the FBI?

Classified documents were spreading for months before investigators noticed · Montana Se.t. to Become First US State to Ban TikTok Downloads

State legislature passes bill prohibiting new downloads amid security concerns over the Chinese-owned app · For Former Friend of Boston Marathon Bomber, a Burden of Shame and Betrayal

For friends of the Boston Marathon bomber, the world they knew turned into a frightening and unfamiliar place · Why the Pentagon Should “Surge” Investments in Pathogen Early Warning Systems

This surge would protect the health of U.S. forces and deny the military and strategic effects of biological weapons

U.S.-Mexican Relations Fray Over Fentanyl (Rocio Fabbro and Robbie Gramer, Foreign Policy)

Fentanyl has plagued the United States as a public health calamity. But now it’s on the brink of becoming a full-fledged diplomatic crisis between the United States and Mexico while also igniting heated new political rows between the Biden administration and Capitol Hill.

This week, members of Mexico’s security cabinet traveled to Washington to meet with U.S. officials to discuss the trafficking of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that has killed tens of thousands of people in the United States in recent years. Fentanyl trafficking has been a flash point of diplomatic tensions between the United States and China, the primary source of global fentanyl outflows, for years.

Increasingly, however, more and more fentanyl is being synthesized in Mexico and smuggled across the U.S. border, according to unclassified intelligence assessments from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). China and Mexico have denied those assertions, claiming that no such trafficking from their countries is taking place.

The Narcissists Who Endanger America (Tom Nichols, The Atlanrtic)

The FBI yesterday arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard employee, for posting highly sensitive Pentagon documents online. Teixeira, at this point, seems to have had no reason for spilling national secrets to a chat group other than that he wanted to show off, impress his friends, and establish himself as an important person in a small community of digital gamers. This, from the available reporting, seems different from the cases of other young people who compromised national security, including Reality Winner, Chelsea Manning, and, of course, Edward Snowden.

But all of these cases—as well as the notorious cases of much older people who betrayed their country, such as Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen—are bound by the common thread of narcissism. Teixeira, if early reports prove accurate, might be the dorkiest of these cases, but make no mistake: The damage he is alleged to have caused looks to be immense, all because he reportedly wanted to be the boss among a clique of online pals.