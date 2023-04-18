WORLD ROUNDUP Is India’s Rise Inevitable? | Israel’s One-State Reality | Preparing for Russia’s Disintegration, and more

Published 18 April 2023

· How Mexico Became the Biggest User of the World’s Most Notorious Spy Tool

No place has had more experience with the promise and the peril of the Pegasus spyware technology than Mexico · The West Is Preparing for Russia’s Disintegration

Amid war in Ukraine, some strategists are setting their eyes on the “decolonization” of Russia itself · How North Korea’s Hackers Bankroll Its Quest for the Bomb

Cybercrime is a windfall for Kim Jong Un’s nuclear ambitions · Is India’s Rise Inevitable?

The roots of New Delhi’s dysfunction · Israel’s One-State Reality

It’s time to give up on the two-state solution · “Strategic Clarity” is a Dangerous Answer to the Taiwan Question

Proponents of strategic clarity present an untenable narrative where any day Xi Jinping may surprise the world with a full-scale invasion of Taiwan · Climate-Sceptic Accounts Surge After Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

The teams which enforce Twitter’s content policies have been decimated

How Mexico Became the Biggest User of the World’s Most Notorious Spy Tool (Natalie Kitroeff and Ronen Bergman, New York Times)

A Times investigation reveals the story behind how Mexico became the first and most prolific user of Pegasus. It’s still using it, despite promising to stop.

The West Is Preparing for Russia’s Disintegration (Anchal Vohra, Foreign Policy)

Russia’s poor performance on the Ukrainian battlefield, and the growing belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat shouldn’t be taken at face value, has emboldened Western analysts and Russian dissidents to publicly call for “decolonization” of Russia itself. They are referring here to the vast Russian Federation, the successor of the Soviet Union that consists of 83 federal entities, including 21 non-Slavic republics.

The Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, an independent U.S. government agency with members from the U.S. House of Representatives, Senate, and departments of defense, state, and commerce, has declared that decolonizing Russia should be a “moral and strategic objective.” The Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum, comprising exiled politicians and journalists from Russia, held a meeting at the European Parliament in Brussels earlier this year and is advertising three events in different American cities this month. It has even released a map of a dismembered Russia, split into 41 different countries, in a post-Putin world, assuming he loses in Ukraine and is ousted.

Western analysts are increasingly pushing the theory that Russian disintegration is coming and that the West must not only prepare to manage any possible spillover of any ensuing civil wars but also to benefit from the fracture by luring resource-rich successor nations into its ambit. They argue that when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 the West was blindsided and failed to fully capitalize on the momentous opportunity. It must now strategize to end the Russian threat once and for all, instead of providing an off-ramp to Putin.