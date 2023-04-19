WORLD ROUNDUP China Readying Supersonic Spy Drone Unit | South Korea’s Nuclear Options | Germany Turns Out the Lights on Nuclear Power, and more

· Leaked US Assessment Says China Readying Supersonic Spy Drone Unit - Washington Post

China may soon deploy a high-altitude spy drone that travels at least three times the speed of sound · South Korea’s Nuclear Options

As Pyongyang’s Capabilities Advance, Seoul Needs More Than Reassurance From Washington · America and South Korea: Here’s to the Next Seventy Years

Both the United States and South Korea must do all they can to strengthen this vital alliance · Pyongyang Goes Nuclear—This Time in Space

North Korea’s may use nuclear weapons in low-earth orbit or near-space to knock out low-Earth orbit satellites · Germany Turns Out the Lights on Nuclear Power—at Last

It’s taken a few decades, but the final shutdown comes at a delicate time · Colombia’s President Is a Difficult U.S. Ally—Except on Climate

Tensions are high between Colombia and the United States—but climate policy offers a way out

Leaked US Assessment Says China Readying Supersonic Spy Drone Unit - Washington Post (Reuters / VOA News)

A leaked U.S. military assessment says the Chinese military may soon deploy a high-altitude spy drone that travels at least three times the speed of sound, the Washington Post reported late on Tuesday.

The newspaper cited a secret document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The document, which Reuters could not confirm or verify independently, features satellite imagery dated August 9 that shows two WZ-8 rocket-propelled reconnaissance drones at an air base in eastern China, about 350 miles (560km) inland from Shanghai, according to the newspaper.

South Korea’s Nuclear Options (Jennifer Lind and Daryl G. Press, Foreign Affairs)

In January, the U.S.–South Korean alliance was rocked by President Yoon Suk-yeol’s surprising suggestion: his country, a law-abiding member of the international system and a key U.S. ally, might need its own nuclear deterrent. In the United States, many foreign policy experts were aghast. A South Korean nuclear arsenal was unnecessary, they argued, because Seoul enjoys U.S. protection. Moreover, a South Korean nuclear program would violate the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), destabilize East Asia, and expose South Korea to crippling economic sanctions. A few days later, Yoon backpedaled, declaring that the country did not need nuclear weapons after all. The furor appeared to have subsided.

The problem is that Yoon’s observation was fundamentally correct. The nuclear balance on the Korean Peninsula is changing in a profound way. Thanks to North Korea’s development of long-range nuclear capabilities, U.S. cities will soon be in the cross hairs during any war on the peninsula. In the past, Washington could use the threat of a U.S. nuclear response to deter North Korea from using nuclear weapons against the South, because in a worst-case scenario, it would be Seoul and Busan at risk rather than New York and Los Angeles. But North Korean missiles will soon be able to reach the entire United States—forcing U.S. policymakers to consider how much they wish to wager on behalf of their ally. As a result, the U.S. nuclear commitment to South Korea is increasingly founded on promises that are unlikely to be kept in the case of a crisis. Mere reassurance is no longer enough for Seoul, and the United States and South Korea need to update their strategy for nuclear deterrence on the peninsula. (Cont.)