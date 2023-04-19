OUR PICKS US-Mexico Border Encounters Increase in March| Montana’s TikTok Ban Won’t Work | Growing Role of Videos in Extremist Messaging, and more

Published 19 April 2023

· Fox News, Dominion Settle Defamation Lawsuit for $787.5 Million

Fox settled with a voting machines company which was repeatedly smeared on air with fantastical claims of helping to rig a presidential election · The Fox Lawsuit Was Never Going to Save America

The only real solution is to prevent those operating under delusions, or the politicians beholden to them, from wielding power · “The FBI Called Me”: Meet Aric Toler, the Bellingcat Sleuth Who Helped The New York Times Find Suspected Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira

The New York Times discovered the identity of Jack Teixeiraaround the same time the FBI found him · US-Mexico Border Encounters Increase in March

March 2023 encounters are 25% higher than in February’s, but are 23% lower than in March 2022 · ‘Where’s the Livestream?’: Louisville Shooting Reactions Show Growing Role of Videos in Extremist Messaging

The inspiration that can be provided by a shooting livestream isn’t limited by ideological constraints · Montana’s TikTok Ban Won’t Work

Technologically speaking, it would be difficult—perhaps impossible—to implement

Fox News, Dominion Settle Defamation Lawsuit for $787.5 Million (Jeremy Barr, Paul Farhi, Patrick Marley and Elahe Izadi, Washington Post)

The agreement brings an abrupt end to one of the most significant media cases in recent decades, one that hinged on false claims about a presidential election

The Fox Lawsuit Was Never Going to Save America (Adam Serwer, The Atlantic)

Those who are disappointed that Dominion decided to settle, hoping that its lawsuit might have led to the end of Fox, should know that was never going to happen. Beyond the fact that the case would never have emptied Rupert Murdoch’s deep pockets, among the lawsuit’s grimmest revelations was that the network lies to its audience because its audience wants to be lied to. Fox News amplified its promotion of Donald Trump’s falsehoods in part because it was losing its audience to other right-wing propaganda outlets more willing to affirm those falsehoods. Even if the suit had managed to bankrupt Fox News, something similar would have risen in its place. The willing audience for reactionary agitprop, and the web of right-wing billionaires eager to finance it, would have remained. Indeed, Fox News’s ratings were undiminished by the disclosures. The only thing that would drive away Fox News’s viewers, we now know, would be if it started telling them the truth.

“For years, some liberals had believed that if Fox simply told the truth, its viewers would change their minds,” my colleague David Graham wrote. “Instead, they changed the channel.”

This does not diminish the significance of the suit’s revelations. The evidence showed Fox News to be a propaganda machine that punishes those who provide its audience with inconvenient facts and elevates those who keep its viewers’ eyes glued to the screen, whether or not what they are saying is correct. It was willing to abet a conspiracy against constitutional government to improve its ratings. At issue here were not errors of fact, framing, or even ideological blind spots—flaws that can afflict any well-intentioned journalist or media organization. The lawsuit shows these were conscious decisions to mislead, made for self-interested and partisan reasons. The Dominion disclosures proved that much, even if the network’s core viewers refuse to believe it.

“The FBI Called Me”: Meet Aric Toler, the Bellingcat Sleuth Who Helped The New York Times Find Suspected Pentagon Leaker Jack Teixeira (Charlotte Klein, Vanity Fair)

The Times publicly identified the man believed to have leaked intelligence documents before law enforcement did. Toler helped the paper’s Visual Investigations team—and dodged a meeting with the FBI. “They’re probably listening to me right now,” he said.

US-Mexico Border Encounters Increase in March (Aline Barros, VOA News)

The number of migrants encountered at the United States-Mexico border increased 25% from February (130,024 encounters) to March (162,317), according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Yet the March encounters are 23% lower than in March 2022 (211,181 encounters), and the month-over-month change is the lowest seasonal increase in two years, the agency said in its monthly border enforcement report. It added that the increase in encounters from February to March is typical as the weather gets warmer.

‘Where’s the Livestream?’: Louisville Shooting Reactions Show Growing Role of Videos in Extremist Messaging (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

What might be initially circulated out of morbid curiosity by some can end up transformed into a deadly training tool or incitement meme that can play a role in fueling the next mass shooting.

Montana’s TikTok Ban Won’t Work (Caroline Mimbs Nyce, The Atlantic)

Montana is on its way to becoming the first state to ban TikTok, which, according to one computer-security expert, is a little like saying it’s the first state to allow humans to flap their arms and fly around in the clouds without an airplane. The move is notable, but that doesn’t make it feasible.

“Why is a law saying that you can fly stupid? Because you can’t fly,” Bruce Schneier, a fellow and lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School, explained to me. “Why can’t you fly? Because you’re not built for flying.” Just like the human body is not designed to keep itself airborne, Schneier told me, the American internet is not constructed in such a way that a ban like the one passed in Montana last Friday could be realistically implemented.