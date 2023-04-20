WORLD ROUNDUP The Miracle of Peace | WMD-Free Zone in the Middle East | China Has Sewn Up a Critical Metals Market, and more

Published 20 April 2023

· The Miracle of Peace

Bill Clinton’s legacy in Northern Ireland · Graham Allison: “American Politics Is Driving Towards a Provocation That China Could Not Avoid”

The academic who coined “Thucydides’s Trap” warns we are sliding into a catastrophic new conflict · Mpox Is Down but Not Out: Why a Waning Outbreak Is No Cause for Complacency

Public health authorities have often failed to pay adequate attention to mpox · Why a WMD-Free Zone in the Middle East Is More Needed Than Ever

A dramatic expansion of nuclear power in the Middle East is expected over the next decade · Downloading TikTok Is Like Downloading a Chinese Spy Onto Your Phone

What could China do with the information it collects through TikTok? The possibilities are endless. · China Has Sewn Up a Critical Metals Market

U.S. companies are seeking Chinese partners for Indonesian nickel · Thailand’s Elections Are a Critical Moment for the Kingdom—and the Region

The military aligned with the king may try to manipulate the results. That would be a disastrous setback.

The Miracle of Peace (David Smith, The Critic)

Owning the narrative must be the modern-day politician’s dream. Seeing Bill Clinton in Belfast this week, it was hard to begrudge him an extraordinary sense of just that when it comes to peace in Northern Ireland. He dared, he defied, at times he demanded, and he now remembers the Good Friday Agreement, 25 years on, as being amongst his greatest achievements.

Yes, the union today between Catholic and Protestant may be ever-so fragile in the fractious politics of Stormont. Nonetheless, watching the ageing President Clinton greet well-wishers and walk the streets of a city that was once a battle zone, it made you realise how far Ulster had come since the dark days when he launched his unlikely bid for negotiation.

Graham Allison: “American Politics Is Driving Towards a Provocation That China Could Not Avoid” (Jeremy Cliffe, New Statesman)

What would Thucydides make of the tensions between the US and China today? It is more than an academic question. In his History of the Peloponnesian War, the Athenian general and historian wrote that “it was the rise of Athens and the fear that this instilled in Sparta that made war inevitable”. As the American political scientist Graham Allison first noted in 2012, throughout history when an emerging power has threatened to displace an existing great power this has more often than not led to war, even when neither side sought it. Allison led a research project into “Thucydides’s Trap” at Harvard University that investigated 16 such cases over the previous five centuries, starting with the rise of Spain challenging Portugal in the late-15th century Atlantic. Twelve of these cases led to war.