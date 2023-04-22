WORLD ROUNDUP Understanding Cyber-Warfare | China’s Space Dream Is a Legal Nightmare | Afghanistan Has Become a Terrorism Staging Ground Again, and more

Published 22 April 2023

· Understanding Cyber-Warfare: Politics, Policy and Strategy

The second edition of a popular textbook offers an accessible introduction to the historical, technical, and strategic context of global cyber conflict · How Kim Jong Un’s Fears Shape North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons Agenda

DPRK leader claims he needs nukes to defend against US invasion, but his own people are likely a bigger concern · China’s Space Dream Is a Legal Nightmare

By building spaceports overseas, Beijing wants to flout the current rules, and write its own · What Happens When a Turkish President Loses an Election? No One Knows.

Erdogan has few role models for how to peacefully concede power · Russia’s Technocrats Embraced the West, Then Enabled Putin’s War

Technocrats’ professional expertise has helped Putin largely keep the economy afloat · Afghanistan Has Become a Terrorism Staging Ground Again, Leak Reveals

A classified Pentagon assessment portrays the threat to Europe, Asia and the United States as a growing security concern

Understanding Cyber-Warfare: Politics, Policy and Strategy (Chris Whyte and Brian Mazanec, Routledge)

Routledge has published the second edition of Whyte and Mazanec’s textbook Understanding Cyber-Warfare: Politics, Policy and Strategy. The second edition of the textbook offers an accessible introduction to the historical, technical, and strategic context of global cyber conflict. The second edition has been revised and updated throughout, with three new chapters, to include coverage of the role of cyber in the war in Ukraine as well as a discussion of the role of emerging information technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing in shaping the dynamics of global cyber conflict. The second edition has received positive reviews. For example, James R. Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, called it “an authoritative tutorial on the arcane complexities of cyber warfare,” and said this edition “updates a previous version and makes the book more contemporary. It is a must-read for those who are serious about mastering this unique medium of combat, in all its dimensions.”

How Kim Jong Un’s Fears Shape North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons Agenda (Bruce W. Bennett, NK News)

North Korea has ramped up the frequency and intensity of its missile launches and other provocations over the last year, continuing its nuclear weapon–buildup while threatening attacks against South Korea and the United States.

Leader Kim Jong-un now claims that he plans to put 180 tactical nuclear weapons on just one of his new types of short-range ballistic missiles. He has also announced plans for an “exponential increase” in his nuclear weapons, suggesting that his target is likely more in the 300 to 500 range, well beyond what experts had once anticipated.

This campaign has also seen the increasing diversification of the DPRK’s arsenal to include a wide array of missiles and other weapons, ranging from a new liquid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and long-range cruise missiles to a newly introduced underwater nuclear drone.

All of this raises the question of why North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is making such excessive investments in his nuclear and weapons programs and dramatically showing off his country’s military capabilities, even though the United States and South Korea have no intention of invading as the DPRK claims. (Cont.)