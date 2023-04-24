WORLD ROUNDUP China Quietly Rewriting the Covid-19 Story | Third Former Peruvian President on Way to Jail | Will Humans Survive AI?, and more

Published 24 April 2023

· Chinese Censorship Is Quietly Rewriting the Covid-19 Story

Under government pressure, Chinese scientists have retracted studies and withheld or deleted data. The censorship has stymied efforts to understand the virus · West Scrambles as Putin Reveals His Energy War Trump Card Kremlin has spread its tentacles through the US and Europe – and countries are struggling to fight back · China Says Chatbots Must Toe the Party Line The Communist Party outlined draft rules that would set guardrails on the rapidly growing industry of services like ChatGPT · Diane Abbott Has Labour Whip Suspended Over Jewish Racism Claims

Corbyn ally compared discrimination faced by Jews to prejudice against people with red hair, in comments the party described as ‘deeply offensive and wrong’ · Yuval Noah Harari: ‘I Don’t Know If Humans Can Survive AI’

For the first time, we’ve invented something that takes power away from us, says the Israeli historian and author of Sapiens · Thailand’s Most Polarizing Family Rises Again Ahead of Election

An ousted populist’s daughter seeks office, fueling concerns that the return of a divisive political dynasty may revive instability, too · Two Former Peruvian Leaders Share the Same Jail. Another May Soon Join Them.

Alberto Fujimori and Pedro Castillo are in jail. Soon, Alejandro Toledo will join them. Former president Alan García killed himself in 2019. · Wagner Group Surges in Africa as U.S. Influence Fades, Leak Reveals

The Wagner Group is moving aggressively to establish a “confederation” of anti-Western states in Africa

Chinese Censorship Is Quietly Rewriting the Covid-19 Story (Mara Hvistendahl and Benjamin Mueller, New York Times)

That the Chinese government muzzled scientists, hindered international investigations and censored online discussion of the pandemic is well documented. But Beijing’s stranglehold on information goes far deeper than even many pandemic researchers are aware of. Its censorship campaign has targeted international journals and scientific databases, shaking the foundations of shared scientific knowledge, a New York Times investigation found.

Under pressure from their government, Chinese scientists have withheld data, withdrawn genetic sequences from public databases and altered crucial details in journal submissions. Western journal editors enabled those efforts by agreeing to those edits or withdrawing papers for murky reasons, a review by The Times of over a dozen retracted papers found.

Groups including the World Health Organization have given credence to muddled data and inaccurate timelines.

West Scrambles as Putin Reveals His Energy War Trump Card (Matt Oliver, The Telegraph)

In an effort to punish Vladimir Putin, Western governments have hit Russia’s energy industry with a barrage of punishing sanctions since his invasion of Ukraine.

But one sector has conspicuously escaped their ire so far: nuclear power.

Since the conflict erupted, Russian nuclear exports are actually thought to have increased while those of coal, oil and gas have been squeezed.

Meanwhile, despite the key role it has played in Moscow’s takeover of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, eastern Ukraine, state monopoly Rosatom remains untouched by Western sanctions.

The reason, say experts, is the complicated nature of nuclear supply chains – from the supply of uranium to the construction of reactors – and the dominant role Russia currently plays in many of them.

Through its global nuclear network, Moscow can exert political and economic pressure on friends and foes alike, the White House has warned.

China Says Chatbots Must Toe the Party Line (Chang Che, New York Times)

Five months after ChatGPT set off an investment frenzy over artificial intelligence, Beijing is moving to rein in China’s chatbots, a show of the government’s resolve to keep tight regulatory control over technology that could define an era.

The Cyberspace Administration of China unveiled draft rules this month for so-called generative artificial intelligence — the software systems, like the one behind ChatGPT, that can formulate text and pictures in response to a user’s questions and prompts. (Cont.)