OUR PICKS Trial Begins in 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre | The War on Passwords | US Setting Record Pace for Mass Killings, and more

Published 24 April 2023

· Trial Begins in 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre

Robert D. Bowers, 50, is accused of carrying out the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, which left 11 dead · The War on Passwords Enters a Chaotic New Phase

The transition from traditional logins to cryptographic passkeys is getting messy. But don’t worry—there’s a plan · Rightwing Edgelords Are the Real Threat to National Security

“The amount of Three Percenters and Boogaloo guys I work with is untenable,” said one Department of Defense worker · US Setting Record Pace for Mass Killings

The United States is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023 · Quadrennial Homeland Security Review Outlines New Critical Threats and Strategies Across Evolving DHS Mission Sets

After a nine-year gap, the DHS released a new Quadrennial Homeland Security Review

Trial Begins in 2018 Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre (David Nakamura, Washington Post)

The federal court trial of the Pennsylvania man charged with fatally shooting 11 people and wounding two at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, began Monday.

Robert D. Bowers, 50, of Baldwin, Pa., faces 63 counts in the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include alleged hate crimes and gun-related offenses that could make him eligible for the death penalty if he is found guilty.

The War on Passwords Enters a Chaotic New Phase (Lily Hay Newman, Wired)

There was never a question that it would take years to transition the world away from passwords. The digital authentication technology, though deeply flawed, is pervasive and inveterate. Over the last five years, though, the secure-authentication industry association known as the FIDO Alliance has been making real progress promoting “passkeys,” a password-less alternative for signing into applications and websites. And yet, you probably still use a lot of passwords every day. In fact, you may not have any accounts protected by a passkey at all, despite broad adoption from Microsoft, Google, Apple, and many more.

Rightwing Edgelords Are the Real Threat to National Security (Ben Makuch, Vice)

’Right-wing extremists in the military pose security risks beyond their potential for violence,’ said Joshua Fisher-Birch, an expert on the far right at the Counter Extremism Project, a New York City-based nonprofit terrorism watchdog. ‘The recent leak case highlights the possibility that individuals could share sensitive information with a broader online audience or with potential extremists or other hostile actors. Ideological views that sympathize with a U.S. opponent might also heighten the risk of sharing sensitive information.’ Other military sources have told VICE News in the past that seeing active duty servicemen posting in support of Kyle Rittenhouse or Boogaloos Bois employed at the NSA, is not unheard of.

Department of Defense Riddled With ‘Three Percenters and Boogaloo Guys’: Report (Tom Boggioni, Raw Story)

According to Joshua Fisher-Birch of the Counter Extremism Project, “Right-wing extremists in the military pose security risks beyond their potential for violence.” “The recent leak case highlights the possibility that individuals could share sensitive information with a broader online audience or with potential extremists or other hostile actors,” Fisher-Birch elaborated. “Ideological views that sympathize with a U.S. opponent might also heighten the risk of sharing sensitive information.”

US Setting Record Pace for Mass Killings (AP / VOA News)

The United States is setting a record pace for mass killings in 2023, replaying the horror on a loop roughly once a week so far this year.

Eighty-eight people have died in 17 mass killings over 111 days. Each time, the killers wielded firearms. Only 2009 was marked by as many such tragedies in the same period of time.

Quadrennial Homeland Security Review Outlines New Critical Threats and Strategies Across Evolving DHS Mission Sets (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

“This document reflects the maturation of the department and the experience of its leadership,” Chertoff said of the first QHSR release in nine years.