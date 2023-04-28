OUR PICKS Brace Yourself for the 2024 Deepfake Election | Protecting Yourself from AI Voice Scams | As Sea Levels Rise, the East Coast Is Also Sinking, and more

Published 27 April 2023

· Pentagon Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira Discussed ‘Culling the Weak’

Prosecutors say US airman made racial threats and spoke of wanting to kill ‘a ton of people’ · The Suspected Pentagon Leaker’s More Violent Plans

Suspected Pentagon leaker allegedly talked about wanting to commit mass murder · Brace Yourself for the 2024 Deepfake Election

No matter what happens with generative AI, its disruptive forces are already beginning to play a role in the fast-approaching US presidential race · The DOJ Detected the SolarWinds Hack 6 Months Earlier Than First Disclosed

Experts were aware of the SolarWinds breaches early, but were unaware of the significance of what they had found · It’s Time to Protect Yourself from AI Voice Scams

Anyone can create a convincing clone of a stranger’s voice. What now? · Can a 50-year-old Treaty Still Keep the World Safe from the Changing Threat of Bioweapons?

How geopolitics and technological advances are making this a riskier world for bioweapons · As Sea Levels Rise, the East Coast Is Also Sinking

Coastal lands are subsiding and losing elevation—a “hidden vulnerability” that’s making rising seas all the worse

Pentagon Leak Suspect Jack Teixeira Discussed ‘Culling the Weak’ (Joshua Thurston, The Times)

The US airman charged with leaking classified documents had a “troubling” history of violent and racist remarks, federal prosecutors have alleged.

Their 18-page court filing said that Jack Teixeira researched mass shootings and said on social media as recently as this year that he wanted to kill a “ton of people” as a way of “culling the weak-minded”. He also described fitting out an “assassination van” and driving around shooting people in a “crowded urban or suburban environment”.

Teixeira, 21, worked at the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron in Massachusetts when he was arrested this month. He allegedly leaked more than 100 pages of classified documents that included sensitive information about US allies and the war in Ukraine.

Prosecutors described Teixeira as having a “virtual arsenal of weapons” stored at his home. A search of his room uncovered a gun locker near his bed containing an AK-style weapon, handguns, bolt-action rifles, shotguns and a gas mask. A hand-drawn design for a gun truck was also found.

The Suspected Pentagon Leaker’s More Violent Plans (Caleb Ecarma, Vanity Fair)

The Justice Department is claiming that Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guard member accused of sharing classified Pentagon documents in an online group chat, kept an arsenal of firearms, lobbed “racial threats,” and envisaged carrying out mass murder. In an 18-page memo, released the night before the airman’s Thursday detention hearing, Justice Department prosecutors said they believe that Teixeira should be held indefinitely, arguing that he poses a flight risk and a danger to the public. They also theorized that he might still possess information that would be of “tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States,” per the court filing. Teixeira’s hearing is before a federal magistrate judge in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Cont.)