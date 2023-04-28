WORLD ROUNDUPHow to Spy on China | Africa Is Russia’s New Resource Outlet | Israelis Ponder the Threat of Binational Reality, and more
· The Long Arm of China’s Overseas Influence Operations
Illegal police stations are just the tip of the iceberg
· China Is Exploiting a U.S. Police Void in Latin America
Washington is the region’s top military partner but lags on civilian security
· India’s Quest to Build the World’s Largest Solar Farms
Pavagada Ultra Mega Solar Park, a clean-power plant the size of Manhattan, could be a model for the world—or a cautionary tale
· Biden Is Rewriting the Rules on Trade—and Americans Should Be Worried
The administration is doing a sneaky end run around the Inflation Reduction Act
· How to Spy on China
Beijing is a hard target—but better tech could make it easier
· Africa Is Russia’s New Resource Outlet
For Russia, Africa is an eager energy market and a natural resource hub
· Israeli Public’s Commitment to Democracy Shines as the Country Turns 75
The amazing public resistance to threats to Israeli democracy may lead to resistance to Israel becoming a binational state
The Long Arm of China’s Overseas Influence Operations (Danielle Pletka, Foreign Policy)
Many of China’s spying and influence operations are much more pervasive, stealthy, and insidious than commonly understood. While there is a growing recognition that apps such as TikTok are potential Chinese government tools of influence and espionage—with the ability to track keystrokes, use your phone as a surveillance device, and collect biometric data including faceprints and voiceprints—there’s less awareness of the other tools at the regime’s disposal. Beijing is also establishing cultural associations, dominating Chinese language instruction programs, buying private secondary education institutions, purchasing land near military installations, taking over Chinese community organizations, and eating up local Chinese-language media.
China’s focus on stealthy soft power is nothing new; intelligence agencies, specialized groups like the congressionally mandated U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission, and think tanks have been documenting Beijing’s efforts for years. But for the most part, Chinese soft-power programs have been tolerated; few were interested in reviving the “red scares”—the fears of Soviet infiltration—for a new era of cold war. And even if they were, the web of jurisdictions and the complexity of Chinese efforts were such that no one knew where to begin.
China Is Exploiting a U.S. Police Void in Latin America (Brian Fonseca and Leland Lazarus, Foreign Policy)
The United States has long served as the primary security partner for most Latin American and Caribbean nations; U.S.-sponsored military exercises and training, weapons and equipment sales, and professional military education far outstrip those provided by any other country. Yet Washington focuses less on training local police forces who provide day-to-day civilian security. It could be that U.S. officials are deliberately reluctant to engage directly in police training in the region: Some countries’ police forces have long suffered from corruption and low citizen approval, and the frequent news of police brutality and racist policing in the United States weakens U.S. moral authority to provide such training abroad.
But whatever Washington’s hesitations, China has in recent years exploited this U.S. void in law enforcement cooperation. Through China’s Safe City program, companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Dahua, and Hikvision have donated surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology to law enforcement agencies around the world. (Cont.)