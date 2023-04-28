Published 27 April 2023

· The Long Arm of China’s Overseas Influence Operations

Illegal police stations are just the tip of the iceberg

· China Is Exploiting a U.S. Police Void in Latin America

Washington is the region’s top military partner but lags on civilian security

· India’s Quest to Build the World’s Largest Solar Farms

Pavagada Ultra Mega Solar Park, a clean-power plant the size of Manhattan, could be a model for the world—or a cautionary tale

· Biden Is Rewriting the Rules on Trade—and Americans Should Be Worried

The administration is doing a sneaky end run around the Inflation Reduction Act

· How to Spy on China

Beijing is a hard target—but better tech could make it easier

· Africa Is Russia’s New Resource Outlet

For Russia, Africa is an eager energy market and a natural resource hub

· Israeli Public’s Commitment to Democracy Shines as the Country Turns 75

The amazing public resistance to threats to Israeli democracy may lead to resistance to Israel becoming a binational state