WORLD ROUNDUP Biden’s South American Blind Spot | Northern Ireland’s Lessons for Ukraine | Are China and Russia Bad for Africa?, and more

Published 2 May 2023

In the Age of Illegal Mass Migration, Border Protection Starts Next Door (Viktor Marsai, National Interest)

Providing support for transit countries’ own border protection to prevent aliens from entering can be more beneficial for all participants, likely in a cheaper manner than pure—and costly—blackmailing and bargaining.

What Northern Ireland Teaches Us About Ending the Ukraine War (Richard Haas, Project Syndicate)

While no party in Northern Ireland achieved everything it wanted during these negotiations, every faction could realize some of what it sought – and more than any could hope to accomplish through fighting. The war between Russia and Ukraine will begin to end only when both sides come to the same realization.

Biden’s South American Blind Spot (Kenneth Rogoff, Project Syndicate)

Despite its commitment to curbing China’s geopolitical ambitions, the Biden administration has done little to counter the country’s expanding economic footprint in South America. Given the region’s crucial role in the fight against climate change, the US can no longer afford to take its southern neighbors for granted.

US-China relations: Be Thankful War Between the Superpowers Is Limited to Board Games – For Now (James Borton, South China Morning Post)

The deep chasm in US-China relations is playing out in the halls of the US Congress, where bipartisan efforts across a range of committees are targeting China. A recent tabletop war game exercise on Taiwan shows the optics on US-China relations look bad as global challenges continue to mount.

The Evolving Threat from Terrorist Drones in Africa (Rueben Dass, Lawfare)

Since the fall of the Islamic State’s last stronghold in Baghouz, Syria, in March 2019, the epicenter of jihadi terrorism has shifted from the Middle East to Africa. As with terrorist groups elsewhere, those in Africa have incorporated innovative technologies into their operations. These groups are increasingly using drones on and off the battlefield, creating a new dimension of the threat in the region.

The Counteroffensive (Anne Applebaum and Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic)

The future of the democratic world will be determined by whether the Ukrainian military can break a stalemate with Russia and drive the country backwards—perhaps even out of Crimea for good.

Are China and Russia Bad for Africa? That’s the Wrong Question. (Howard W. French, Foreign Policy)

A question that was crude in its simplicity trailed me for years in the wake of a book that I wrote about Chinese migration to Africa. In the place of nuance, Western reporters and the curious readers I encountered in many audiences demanded that I boil everything I knew down to an insistent binary: Was China’s involvement on the continent good or bad for Africa?

In recent weeks, as I have spoken to European journalists about a new book of mine now being published in translation on that continent, this kind of stark and insistent question has been brought up to date with another Western rival in mind. Although this book has little to do with contemporary geopolitics, one interviewer after another has asked me: Is Russia’s growing presence in Africa good or bad for the continent?

Russia Has Suffered 100,000 Casualties in Bakhmut, U.S. Says (Rachel Pannett, Annabelle Timsit and Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

The United States estimates Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in Bakhmut since December, including more than 20,000 killed in action, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on a call with reporters Monday.

Roughly half of those killed were working with the Wagner mercenary group, Kirby said, often ex-convicts who had been recruited from prison. The figure is based on “some information and intelligence that we were able to corroborate over a period of some time,” Kirby said. He declined to discuss Ukrainian casualties. “That’s up to them to speak to,” he said.