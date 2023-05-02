OUR PICKS Recurring Insider Threat: Tech Support | What Exactly Are the Dangers Posed by A.I.? | 'Serious Concerns' About Tech Visa Lottery, and more

Published 2 May 2023

· Is America About to Have Its Perestroika Moment?

The Biden administration recognizes that America’s sociopolitical and economic system no longer works. But can it be reformed? · Intelligence Leaks Cast Spotlight on a Recurring Insider Threat: Tech Support

IT specialists pose challenge to government control of classified information · 911? We Have an Emergency: Cyberattacks on Emergency Response Systems

One way in which a malicious actor can further undermine trust in society is by targeting a critical sector, such as emergency services · US Agency Raises ‘Serious Concerns’ About Tech Visa Lottery

The number of applications for visas used in the technology industry soared for a second straight year · NYC Transit Agency Ends Twitter Alerts, Says It’s Unreliable

After 14 years, NYC MTA will no longer use Twitter to provided real-time information to passengers · The High-Stakes Scramble to Stop Classified Leaks

U.S. lawmakers are full of ideas but lack a silver bullet · What Exactly Are the Dangers Posed by A.I.?

Concern is growing among experts

Is America About to Have Its Perestroika Moment? (Carlos Roa, National Interest)

In a speech shortly after he took power as General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev declared “It’s obvious, comrades, that we all need to change. All of us.” The line foreshadowed perestroika—Gorbachev’s effort to reform the USSR’s deteriorating political and economic system. It was, as he later described to the United Nations, an endeavor by which the USSR was “restructuring itself in accordance with new tasks and fundamental changes in society as a whole.” Yet, despite Gorbachev’s optimism, perestroika failed; the Soviet system simply did not have the capacity to pull off such massive change without collapsing.

With this in mind, it is worth noting the significance of U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s recent speech on “Renewing American Economic Leadership” at the Brookings Institution. His remarks mark a profound shift in American strategic and economic thinking; a confession that much of what the United States has been doing and saying for decades has been wrong, and a recognition that painful and urgent reform is necessary.

As Gorbachev learned, recognizing the need for change and successfully enacting such change are two wildly different things. Is the Biden administration on the path to learning the same painful lesson?

Intelligence Leaks Cast Spotlight on a Recurring Insider Threat: Tech Support (Dustin Volz, Wall Street Journal)

IT specialists like Jack Teixeira and Edward Snowden pose challenge to government control of classified information, officials say.

911? We Have an Emergency: Cyberattacks on Emergency Response Systems (Mark Grzegorzewski and William Holden, Lawfare)

Cyber problems are people problems. When thinking about “cyber,” many people automatically default to thinking about interconnected hardware or software. This is not entirely incorrect. Interconnected computer systems are part of “cyber,” but people (or “wetware”) are too. People design software and construct hardware. People convert the data that flows through cyberspace into information. People connect networks.

For interconnected information systems to work properly, people must be able to trust the information and instructions transferred between them. The same concept of trust is what allows societies to function. Members of society must trust in the systems they depend on. When people do bad things, they are often deemed corrupt. The same is true of bad information. For example, both can be corrupted through transmitting compromised data (data integrity issues) or transmitting bad instructions (a virus). If a computer system or society is corrupted, it eventually ceases to function toward its intended purpose.

Some malicious actors seek to undermine the trust citizens have in each other and their government. One way in which a malicious actor can further undermine trust in society is by targeting a critical sector, such as emergency services. According to publicly available materials, the tactics targeting U.S. 911 emergency services have been employed only by individual hackers who lack nation-state resources and access to emergency services information systems.

US Agency Raises ‘Serious Concerns’ About Tech Visa Lottery (Elliot Spagat, AP)

The number of applications for visas used in the technology industry soared for a second straight year, raising “serious concerns” that some are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage, authorities said Friday.

There were 780,884 applications for H-1B visas in this year’s computer-generated lottery, up 61% from 483,927 last year, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a message to “stakeholders.” Last year’s haul was up 57% from 308,613 applications the year before.

NYC Transit Agency Ends Twitter Alerts, Says It’s Unreliable (AP / Brooklyn Eagle)

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which for 14 years has provided real-time information on service outages, delays and other important transit updates for its 1.3 million Twitter followers, will no longer do so.

The MTA said Thursday that “Twitter is no longer reliable for providing the consistent updates riders expect.” For this reason, the agency tweeted, it will no longer use the platform for service alerts and information.

The MTA also listed other ways subway, train and bus riders can get reliable transit information, including through its mta.info site, text alerts and its Weekender newsletter for weekend advisories.

The High-Stakes Scramble to Stop Classified Leaks (Matt Laslo, Wired)

AI tools? A porn filter, but for Top Secret documents? Just classifying less stuff? US lawmakers are full of ideas but lack a silver bullet.

What Exactly Are the Dangers Posed by A.I.? (Cade Metz, New York Times)

A recent letter calling for a moratorium on A.I development blends real threats with speculation. But concern is growing among experts.