Biden to Private Sector: Cybersecurity Is Your Responsibility—Not the User’s (Brandon Kirk Williams, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

The Biden administration’s recently-released National Cyber Strategy proposes a new social contract that places the responsibility of protecting the nation’s cybersecurity on the private sector, not individual users. The novel model for national cyber resilience, which overturns decades of cybersecurity practice, is the result of an impending avalanche of disruptive technological threats that will eclipse the ability of everyday citizens and small businesses to protect data. No longer can the country rely on a model where private sector vendors and suppliers push security onto users. The National Cyber Strategy pledges to use government power to realign incentives and shape markets—by using carrots of government funding and sticks of regulation—to forge a new social contract for cybersecurity at a transitional moment.

Unlike previous such strategies, the new National Cyber Strategy rebalances responsibility to generate a new social contract for a resilient national cybersecurity to counter threats from malicious nations and emerging technology. Only the private sector can embed security-first product development to protect the country’s information architecture from the converging threats of the modernizing internet, quantum computing, and the hyper-connected Internet of Things (IoT), a network of physical objects, or “things,” connected to the internet that ranges from pacemakers to home ovens. In its call for new principles for cyber resilience, the document overturns decades of accepted practice for the private sector and constraints on government. It moves beyond rhetoric to declare that government must utilize its authorities to correct misaligned incentives that will jeopardize a flourishing digital ecosystem—a striking proposition.

Forecasters: 2023 Will Be a ‘Very Active’ Hurricane Season (Niranjana Rajalakshmi, Nextgov)

After two years of relatively mild hurricane seasons, 2023 will see above-average hurricane activity, researchers predict.

The forecasters expect the number of major hurricanes this year to be similar to 2017, which saw the extremely intense hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.

Since 2014, hurricane activity has been accurately predicted by a model created by Xubin Zeng, a professor of hydrology and atmospheric sciences at the University of Arizona, and his former graduate student Kyle Davis.

Washington’s Project TERMINUS Helps Intercept Threats Before They Reach U.S. Borders (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Enabling partners across the globe to spot stolen and lost travel documents can stop the movements of transnational criminals or terrorists.