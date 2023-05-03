WORLD ROUNDUP The Rising Geopolitical Importance of Argentine Lithium | Who Owns the Moon? | The Problem with Comparing Africa to Asia, and more

Published 3 May 2023

· Russian ‘Ghost Ships’ Are Turning the Seabed into a Future Battlefield

Baltic and North Sea nations are getting nervous about Russia’s unabashed surveys of infrastructure-laden seafloors · Who Owns the Moon?

Space is set to become the new Wild West · The Rising Geopolitical Importance of Argentine Lithium

Despite a pervading sense of pessimism over the economy, one sector has shined: lithium · Canada Announces Strengthened Measures to Prevent Gun Violence and Ban New Assault-style Firearms

A central part of the measures is addressing the assault-style firearms · How U.S. Efforts to Guide Sudan to Democracy Ended in War

Critics say the Biden administration and its partners were naïve about the intentions of two rival generals and failed to empower civilian leaders · A Chaotic Evacuation Is Symbolic of U.S. Failure in Sudan

For close Sudan-watchers, the disordered evacuation effort is only the latest incident in years of failed policy · The Problem with Comparing Africa to Asia

Greater ethnic diversity, debt burdens, and democratized politics have complicated Africa’s path to development · Make the Center Vital Again

How to turn back the populist tide and build support for the liberal order

Russian ‘Ghost Ships’ Are Turning the Seabed into a Future Battlefield (Morten Soendergaard Larsen, Foreign Policy)

The seabed around Denmark holds data cables that connect Europe with the world, gas pipelines that until their sabotage powered German industry, and power cables that promise to light up Europe through the world’s soon-to-be “largest power plant.” And Russia is mapping it all so it can cause havoc, stopping short of war if need be but ready to sow destruction in the event of actual conflict, experts warn.

The latest alarm came after a Scandinavian documentary series revealed how dozens of Russian vessels are being used for nefarious purposes in waters around Northern Europe. The series focuses on the Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian research vessel that was caught traveling through Danish territorial waters last November with its positional transmitter turned off, turning it into what is known as a “ghost ship”—the same tactic that states such as North Korea use to hide illicit trading. Reporters who got too close to the so-called research vessel were greeted with masked gunmen on deck brandishing automatic weapons.

Multiple experts agree that this ship was engaging in a different illicit activity, as it was likely mapping out critical infrastructure ripe for sabotage—for example, the data cables in Danish waters that connect it and Europe to the United States and the United Kingdom; some of those very cables were the ones the U.S. National Security Agency tapped to listen in on then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Who Owns the Moon? (Robert A. Manning, Foreign Policy)

Once upon a time, outer space, like the air and seas, was one of the global commons, held jointly for all of humanity. But great power competition, a deficit of rules, and a booming private space economy are eroding that status. The new cold war between the United States and nations such as Russia and China is extending to the cosmos: NATO has declared space an “operational domain.” (Cont.)