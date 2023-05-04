WORLD ROUNDUP America’s Bad Bet on India | Balance of Trade, Balance of Power | Even China Isn’t Convinced It Can Replace the U.S., and more

Published 4 May 2023

· What the Drone Strikes on the Kremlin Reveal About the War in Ukraine

Cheap, low-tech drones have become a vital weapon in a war where one side lacks long-range munitions · America’s Bad Bet on India

New Delhi won’t side with Washington against Beijing · Balance of Trade, Balance of Power

How the trade deficit reflects U.S. influence in the world · Proposed House Budget Would Reduce Federal R&D by an Estimated $442 Billion or 19% Over 10 Years

A nondefense-only cap approach may mean cuts for science agencies · Great-Power Competition and Conflict in the 21st Century Outside the Indo-Pacific and Europe

Under what conditions could the U.S. expect to become involved in a secondary-theater conflict in which China, Russia, or both are also involved? · China Could Soon Be the Dominant Military Power in Asia

Preserving Pacific alliances will require America to step up its commitments · Even China Isn’t Convinced It Can Replace the U.S.

It is presently far from clear that China can — or even seeks to — replace the U.S. as the world’s dominant power · US Senate Democrats Launch Renewed Effort to Counter China

Bills will limit the flow of technology to China and block U.S. capital from going to Chinese companies · Biden Administration OKs Boost in Chinese Airline Flights to US

Number of Chinese flights will equal to the number of flights Beijing has permitted for American carriers

What the Drone Strikes on the Kremlin Reveal About the War in Ukraine (Brynn Tannehill, The Atlantic)

Using low-tech drones to hit and significantly damage targets far from the front lines and inside Russia allows Ukraine to thin out Russian air defenses. Russia’s large, modern surface-to-air missiles, such as the S-400, can weigh 5,000 pounds or more and travel at nearly 3,000 miles an hour. They aren’t meant for shooting down cheap drones that sound like passing lawn mowers. Using surface-to-air missiles for this purpose is a bad trade from a financial standpoint as well—akin to killing a fly by smashing it with a Fabergé egg.

Short- and medium-range systems (like the Pantsir) are better suited to the task but cover a much smaller area, meaning that Russia would need many of them to defend a large region. This is where the tyranny of mathematics kicks in: For every mile of additional range that Ukrainian drones have, the amount of Russian territory they threaten increases by roughly the square of the range. For Ukraine, a linear increase in drone capability means an exponential increase in difficulty for Russia in defending against it.

Russia has a finite number of defensive systems, and a finite number of people to crew them. The country can’t hope to defend all of its crucial assets if Ukraine has drones with the range and accuracy to hit them. The drones Ukraine is using now have a limited payload, meaning they are mainly good against targets that are relatively soft and susceptible to damage, such as fuel tanks, or aircraft parked in the open.

So why would Ukraine even hypothetically want to strike at a target like the Kremlin, causing little if any damage? Such an attack might induce Russia to move scarce air-defense resources around to better protect targets that Russia would be embarrassed to see hit. For example, in 1987, a German teenager in a Cessna penetrated Soviet airspace and landed in Red Square. The incident led to a mass reorganization of Soviet anti-air defenses. In World War II, the Doolittle Raid caused Japan to pull back some of its interceptor aircraft from the front lines to protect the home islands. Today, Ukraine could use long-range drones to try to get Russia to spread out its air defenses, which would in turn make it easier for other drones to get through.