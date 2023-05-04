OUR PICKS Four Proud Boys Convicted of Sedition | The Water Brokers | Preventing Intelligence Leaks, and more

Published 4 May 2023

· Four Proud Boys Convicted of Sedition in Key Jan. 6 Case

Convicted extremists plotted to keep Donald Trump in power after his election defeat · The April 2023 Indictment for Russian Election Interference and Threats to U.S. Democracy

The Kremlin’s Strategy: Exploiting far left and far right fringes, the racial divide, and going local · Amid Fracking Boom, Pennsylvania Faces Toxic Wastewater Reckoning

Considering what to do about drilling waste is not for the faint of heart · The Water Brokers

A small Nevada company spent decades buying water. As the West dries up, it’s cashing out. · The Space Force Can’t Win Without Rapid-Launch Satellites

The ability to respond quickly to changes in space will be critical in future conflicts · CISOs, Don’t Ignore the FISA Section 702 Debate

If Section 702 expires, CISOs could be some of the biggest losers · Preventing Intelligence Leaks: Let’s Start Over

The government’s track record controlling classified leaks has been steadfastly poor · Debt Ceiling Knife Fight Threatens to Slash U.S. Credibility

And it’s coming just as Biden is set for a reassurance trip to Japan and Australia

Four Proud Boys Convicted of Sedition in Key Jan. 6 Case (Alan Feuer and Zach Montague, New York Times)

The verdict was a blow against the far-right group and another milestone in the Justice Department’s prosecution of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol.

The April 2023 Indictment for Russian Election Interference and Threats to U.S. Democracy (Asha Rangappa, Just Security)

Last month, a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida returned a superseding indictment charging three Russian nationals and four U.S. citizens with a conspiracy to conduct a malign influence campaign in the United States. The activities described in the indictment are significant in a number of respects. In particular, they represent a blending of old and new tactics in Russia’s active measures campaign in the United States. On the one hand, Russia’s targets here harken back to the tried-and-true active measures playbook of the KGB; at the same time, the focus on local election interference as a means to lay the groundwork for interference on a larger scale demonstrates that Russia is learning how to exploit new American political vulnerabilities.

The indictment alleges that the U.S. citizens, who were affiliated with three U.S. political groups – the African People’s Socialist Party and the Uhuru Movement (the APSP) located in Florida, the Black Hammer Organization in Georgia, and an unnamed political organization in California – engaged in a conspiracy to act as unregistered foreign agents of a Kremlin-funded group called the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia (AGMR). The goals of the conspiracy, which spanned from 2014 to 2022, were to sow discord in the United States and further Russia’s narratives concerning the war in Ukraine. AGMR was run by a Moscow resident charged in the indictment, who was directed and supervised by two Moscow-based intelligence officers also named in the indictment. The indictment alleges that these three Russian nationals also funded and directed the political campaign of an unnamed candidate in a local election in St. Petersburg, Florida in 2019, as a precursor to broader election interference in 2020.