OUR PICKS Great Powers Don’t Default | U.S. Faces a Rare Earth Element Crisis | The Disconnect on Undersea Cable Security, and more

Published 8 May 2023

Gunman in Texas Mall Shooting May Have Had Neo-Nazi Motivations (Jack Douglas et al., Washington Post)

The 33-year-old gunman who opened fire on an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb Saturday, killing at least eight people, had an apparent fascination with white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs that are now being examined by investigators as a possible motive for the attack, people familiar with the investigation said Sunday.

Mauricio Garcia, a local resident, had multiple weapons on him and five additional guns in his car nearby, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

Authorities have not released a motive, but a patch on his chest said “RWDS,” an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation. The phrase is popular among right wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said, and while there is still a great deal of evidence to analyze and authorities have not reached any conclusions yet, investigators are approaching the shooting as a possible hate crime.

An End to Pandemic Restrictions Could Bring Thousands to the Border (Miriam Jordan and Michael D. Shear, New York Times)

Title 42, the policy that has allowed the swift expulsion of many migrants at the southern border, will lift on Thursday. Officials are bracing for a new immigration surge.

Great Powers Don’t Default (Matt Pottinger and Daleep Singh, Foreign Affairs)

Since its founding, the United States has viewed paying its bills as a matter of economic and national security. Alexander Hamilton, the first secretary of the U.S. Treasury, pushed for the federal government to assume all the debt incurred by the states during the Revolutionary War. In a report Hamilton presented to Congress in 1790, he described the “punctual performance of contracts”—that is, meeting all financial commitments on time—as a matter of national honor. It was also critical, Hamilton argued, to building confidence in a financial system and a national currency that could underwrite his fledgling country’s prosperity and security.