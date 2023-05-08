WORLD ROUNDUP Russia’s Gains in the Great Arctic Race | The Kids Are Alt-Right | The Korean Invasion, and more

Published 8 May 2023

· Israel’s Spying on Palestinians Is So Pervasive It Would Shame Some Dictatorships

The level of tech surveillance that Israel imposes on the Palestinian territories is both astounding and awful · The Kids Are Alt-Right

Outside the Anglosphere, right-wing populism is a youth movement · France’s Migration Hypocrisy

The French have revealed yet again their shameless hypocrisy · The French Right Can’t Quit Russia

France’s elite exhibits persistent pro-Moscow sympathies · What Most People Get Wrong About the Iran Nuclear Deal

It ensured that even in the worst-case scenario, Iran would be proliferating from a lower baseline · The Korean Invasion

Can cultural exports give South Korea a geopolitical boost? · It’s Time to Look Beyond Venezuelan Presidential Elections

U.S. policymakers should instead focus on affecting change at the subnational level, such as governor and mayoral elections. · Russia’s Gains in the Great Arctic Race

Russia has used the international rules for over two decades to secure rights in the North Pole seabed

Israel’s Spying on Palestinians Is So Pervasive It Would Shame Some Dictatorships (Ori Givati, Daily Beast)

Imagine walking the streets of your neighborhood when a group of fully armed soldiers stops you and demands to take photos of your face. Imagine trying to get out of the city for a day, but to leave, you need to cross a computerized checkpoint that scans your face to decide whether to let you through—while recording your every move. Imagine you’re a farmer, tending your sheep, when a foreign soldier shows up and takes a picture of your face. Once your picture loads on his phone, he treats you like a terrorist and detains you on the spot.

This is not a sequel to 1984, nor a nightmare episode of Black Mirror. This is the day-to-day life of a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Amnesty International recently published “Automated Apartheid,” a report detailing Israel’s extensive use of digital and biometric surveillance technologies in the occupied Palestinian territories. The report uses Hebron and East Jerusalem as case studies through which to elaborate on the different systems Israel uses to surveil Palestinians.

One of the main revelations in the report is about a new, highly invasive surveillance system known as “Red Wolf,” which we at Breaking the Silence have recently heard about in testimonies we’ve received from soldiers who have used this technology.

The Kids Are Alt-Right (Sebastian Milbank, The Critic)

If there is one received wisdom imbibed equally by Left and Right it is that the kids are all woke. In Britain and the USA, support for left-wing parties correlates almost precisely with youth.

One problem with this sweeping assumption is that it is parochially Anglocentric. In Europe, nationalism is primarily a youth movement, and a rapidly growing one at that. In Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria, populist right-wing parties are not only in power, but enjoy their strongest support from younger voters. In France and Spain, the youth have abandoned centrist parties and now vote for either the far-left, or the far-right — the majority of French under-30s voted either for Marine Le Pen or Jean-Luc Mélenchon in 2017. (Cont.)