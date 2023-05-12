OUR PICKS End of Liberal Asylum Rules | Don’t Read This If You Have a Security Clearance | Coherent Climate Disaster Strategy, and more

· Biden’s New Immigration Policy Cements End of Liberal Asylum Rules

Title 42 made it possible to turn away people at the southern border and expires on Thursday · Meeting the Climate Moment Requires a Coherent Climate Disaster Strategy

Local and state governments in the Gulf South are engaged in a near-constant cycle of disaster recovery · How Trump’s CNN Town Hall Remarks Put Him in Greater Legal Peril for Jan. 6 Investigations

Trump made multiple incriminating remarks about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election · Cyberbiosecurity: A New Field to Deal with Emerging Threats

Biologists increasingly research, collaborate, and conduct research online, so biocybersecurity has become crucial to protect against cyber threats · Behind the New Indictments of El Chapo’s Sons, Rivalry Seethed Between Agencies

DOJ and DEA were had different approaches to brining a drug kingpin to justice · Don’t Read This If You Have a Security Clearance

DOD policy bars employees from looking at leaked documents—even when they’ve already been made public · A Republican-Led Lawsuit Threatens Critical US Cyber Protections

Three states, charging federal overreach, are suing to block security rules for water facilities

Biden’s New Immigration Policy Cements End of Liberal Asylum Rules (Michelle Hackman, Wall Street Journal)

In the three years that the U.S. employed Title 42, the pandemic-era measure that made it possible to turn away people seeking asylum at the southern border, lawmakers in both parties have grown increasingly comfortable with a future in which the decadeslong right to cross America’s border to seek refuge from persecution is no longer sacrosanct.

Meeting the Climate Moment Requires a Coherent Climate Disaster Strategy (Sarah Labowitz, Just Security)

The reality of a warming climate coupled with increasing urbanization means that extreme disasters aren’t rare anymore. In 2022 alone, there were 18 disasters that cost at least $1 billion, most of which never make the headlines. But with most policymakers located far away from the most affected parts of the country, federal disaster policy and strategy lacks the urgency and focus that this aspect of the climate crisis demands.

Especially in the Gulf South, local and state governments are engaged in a near-constant cycle of disaster recovery, much of it funded by the federal government. But disaster recovery occupies an awkward, ill-defined space in Congress and the national security bureaucracy that is leaving us poorly prepared to meet the demands of climate change.

How Trump’s CNN Town Hall Remarks Put Him in Greater Legal Peril for Jan. 6 Investigations (Tom Joscelyn, Norman L. Eisen and Fred Wertheimer, Just Security)

During a town hall event on CNN Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump made multiple incriminating remarks about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s responses will further hurt his case should Special Counsel Jack Smith charge the former president in connection with his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol and other attempts to hold onto power unlawfully. Trump’s statements were also valuable to Fulton County DA Fani Willis in her investigation and possible prosecution.

Cyberbiosecurity: A New Field to Deal with Emerging Threats (Pandora Report)

“Biocybersecurity applies cybersecurity research to the field of biology, and, to a lesser degree, applies biological principles to the field of cybersecurity. As biologists increasingly research, collaborate, and conduct research online, biocybersecurity has become crucial to protect against cyber threats. This book provides an overview of biocybersecurity through the lens of researchers in academia, industry professionals, and government, in both biology and cybersecurity fields. The book highlights emerging technologies, and identifies emerging threats connected with these technologies, while also providing a discussion of the legal implications involved.

“This book takes on a multidisciplinary approach, and appeals to both professionals and researchers in the synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and cybersecurity fields.”

Behind the New Indictments of El Chapo’s Sons, Rivalry Seethed Between Agencies (Alan Feuer, New York Times)

When sweeping charges against the Chapitos were announced last month, the Justice Department presented a unified front. It was another story behind the scenes.

Don’t Read This If You Have a Security Clearance (Thomas Rid, The Atlantic)

An absurd Department of Defense policy bars employees from looking at leaked documents—even when they’ve already been made public.

Studying the leaks is in the U.S.’s national interest. Attempting to prevent an educated conversation about details and capabilities that are already public isn’t just quixotic—it’s also wasting an opportunity. Once the horse has bolted, you might as well ride it. A secret that has been publicized is no longer a secret. The task for government therefore must shift from protecting the information to making sure that the right lessons are drawn from it. The most pressing task of the U.S. intelligence establishment in this still-young century has been, and will continue to be, to expose and attribute the espionage, subversion, and sabotage of authoritarian spies and their global proxies. Mega-leaks can frustrate those efforts—but they also give the world a glimpse at an impressive set of tools and capabilities. One of the biggest revelations in the era of the mega-leak, ironically, is that the NSA and CIA are generally quite creative and effective at what they do. That’s one fact the government should not want to cover up.

A Republican-Led Lawsuit Threatens Critical US Cyber Protections (Eric Geller, Wired)

Three states are suing to block security rules for water facilities. If they win, it may open the floodgates for challenges to other cyber rules.

The Republican attorneys general challenging the EPA directive make several claims. They say the agency failed to follow the proper procedure for issuing a regulation. They allege that the EPA exceeded its authority under the Safe Drinking Water Act and subsequent legislation. And they argue that, by requiring state water regulators to fold cybersecurity into their inspections, the federal government is usurping states’ sovereign authority to regulate water facilities and unconstitutionally burdening them with new work.