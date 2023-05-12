WORLD ROUNDUP The Bid to Dethrone the Dollar | Defending Taiwan with Artificial Reefs | U.S.-Thai Relations Have an Alliance Problem, and more

Published 12 May 2023

· Kissinger at 100: A Legacy with Lessons for Us All

How can America continue to lead the world without leaders who can combine high theory and grounded pragmatism, as Kissinger does? · The Bid to Dethrone the Dollar

The greenback’s dominance is here to stay. Here’s why. · The Rising Tide of Japan-South Korea Relations

A rising tide of common strategic interests is submerging the issues of history that have long divided the two countries · Cybercrime Disruption through Civil Litigation and Equitable Remedies

Equitable remedies have proved effective in halting harmful online activity · Waiting to Impale: Defending Taiwan with Artificial Reefs

Emplacing artificial reefs near potential landing beaches could help to deter or defeat a Chinese invasion · U.S.-Thai Relations Have an Alliance Problem

No matter who wins the upcoming elections, Bangkok will keep leaning toward China · Kazakhstan: Eurasia’s Next Middle Power

Kazakhstan has all the classical characteristics of a middle power

Kissinger at 100: A Legacy with Lessons for Us All (Ahmed Charai, National Interest)

On May 27, Henry Kissinger will celebrate his one-hundredth birthday and a long life of exceptional consequence in the two highly competitive worlds of diplomacy and ideas.

The Bid to Dethrone the Dollar (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

In the millennia that humans have roamed the earth, the world has cycled through a number of obscure, even unusual, currencies. The ancient Mayans are believed to have used chocolate as money; traders in the Solomon Islands favored dolphin teeth. Yap islanders, at least those with strong backs, tended toward massive stones. The British pound, the oldest global currency still used today, anchored the global economy, until its fall in the early, mid, and late 20th century.

Today, it is the dollar that reigns supreme. The world’s biggest economy (probably) can print greenbacks at will. The dollar is the world’s most widely held reserve currency and also dominates global trade. Oil, no matter how many times Saudi Arabia and China hold their breath, is still priced in the dollar. Most other major commodities are, too. As is pretty much everything else.

Yet talk of de-dollarization is in the air. Fueled by fears of U.S. sanctions, Russia and China appear to be ramping up efforts, yet again, to use the renminbi (RMB) in trade with partners, while BRICS countries are weighing a new common currency as yet another alternative.

The Rising Tide of Japan-South Korea Relations (Victor Cha and Christopher Johnstone, Lawfare)

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s visit to Seoul this weekaffirms the new reality in ties between Japan and South Korea: that a rising tide of common strategic interests is submerging the issues of history that have long divided them. This is a welcome change that is clearly in U.S. interests, and one that could prove to be enduring in the current strategic environment—if it doesn’t fall prey to parochial domestic exigencies. The United States should have a light touch in mediating this delicate historical rapprochement between its two key allies in Asia, while focusing on practical ways the three can cooperate going forward.