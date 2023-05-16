OUR PICKS 10-Year Reflection on the Boston Marathon Bombing | Trial of Oral Drug to Remove Radioactive Contamination | The Jackson Water Crisis Didn’t Need to Happen, and more

Published 16 May 2023

Bipartisan Congressional Group Calls for US Allies to Label Iranian Army as Terror Group (Brad Dress, The Hill)

A bipartisan coalition of congressional lawmakers on Thursday sent letters to the heads of Australia, India, the U.K. and Canada to urge the U.S.-allied nations to designate the Iranian army as a terrorist group. Twenty-two Republican and Democratic lawmakers signed the letters, which were addressed and sent individually to the four countries. The letters put renewed pressure on the allied countries to officially join the U.S. in labeling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety as a terrorist organization.

‘The Islamic Republic of Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and the IRGC is the central core of the country’s terrorist operations at home and abroad,’ lawmakers wrote.

A 10-Year Reflection on the Boston Marathon Bombing and a Call for a National Emergency Management Strategy (Richard Serino, HSToday)

Some of the lessons we learned from the successes in the response have been directly applied to programs on a national level. We saw that tourniquets worked – and that was part of the formation of the “Stop the Bleed” initiative. The Boston Public Health Commission on Emergency Preparedness worked with family reunification and mental health support. Their efforts were crucial successes in supporting survivors and their families. We now apply that same level of care in the wake of terrorist events in communities across the world with the organization “One World Strong.” One World Strong has helped thousands of survivors around the world, from the Pulse nightclub shooting to Las Vegas to Uvalde to Manchester, UK, to France and more. These are initiatives formed from the tragedy by survivors for survivors, with the leadership of Dave Fortier and others.

First-in-human Trial of Oral Drug to Remove Radioactive Contamination Begins (NIH)

A first-in-human clinical trial of an experimental oral drug for removing radioactive contaminants from inside the body has begun. The trial is testing the safety, tolerability and processing in the body of escalating doses of the investigational drug product HOPO 14-1 in healthy adults. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, is funding the Phase 1 trial, which is sponsored and conducted by SRI International of Menlo Park, California.

A New Lawsuit Puts the Online White Supremacy Pipeline on Trial (Justin Ling, Wired)

The families of victims of a mass shooting in Buffalo are challenging the platforms they believe led the attacker to carry out a racist massacre.

The Jackson Water Crisis Didn’t Need to Happen (Erica D. Walker, Scientific American)

Like many places across the United States—think Flint, Mich. or Birmingham, Ala.—Jackson has suffered from decades of indifference that has led to crumbling infrastructure in Mississippi’s capital city. Residents have, at best, limited opportunities to reach their potential and build healthy lives for their children. They live in a constant state of hazard—whether it’s from unsafe drinking water, trash, flooding, air toxins or myriad other threats that the state and local governments must address.