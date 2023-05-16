WORLD ROUNDUP Nuclear Tests May Be Back | Is Europe Re-Schroderizing? | Chinese Legacy Chips, and more

· Nuclear Tests May Be Back on Moscow’s Agenda

Aging weapons and domestic politics could lead to a return to explosive testing · Why the U.S. Should Close Its Overseas Military Bases

A growing movement is pushing back against long-held orthodoxy, arguing that it’s time to abandon these outposts and bring the troops home · To Compete with China on Tech, America Needs to Fix Its Immigration System

Washington Must Make It Easier to Recruit and Retain Top Talent · Don’t Ignore Chinese Legacy Chips as an Economic and Security Threat

Legacy chips are manufactured y companies with ties to the Chinese military apparatus · Is Europe Re-Schroderizing?

Schroderizationremains a feature of the Western European energy sector as a whole—not just in Germany

Nuclear Tests May Be Back on Moscow’s Agenda (Cheryl Rofer, Foreign Policy)

Will the United States or Russia go back to explosively testing nuclear weapons underground?

Neither country has done an explosive nuclear test since 1992, stopping in the aftermath of the Soviet dissolution. Those tests were done underground: 828 in the United States at the Nevada Test Site, and 522 in the Soviet Union at the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, in what is now Kazakhstan, and on the Novaya Zemlya islands, north of the Arctic Circle. During the 1990s, Russia ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, and the United States signed it, promising to do no more of those tests.

That was almost 30 years ago. Both countries replaced nuclear explosive testing with a combination of smaller experiments and computer modeling. Computer modeling was part of designing nuclear weapons from the beginning, and by the early 1990s, the codes were reasonably good. They have been improved since then.

But if you’ve run a complex code for 30 years, you have a wish list of parameters to sharpen up and results that don’t fit. If the conventional experiments haven’t helped, you need nuclear explosive tests.

Why the U.S. Should Close Its Overseas Military Bases (Tyler McBrien, Foreign Policy)

To be sure, few anti-basing advocates would call for a complete abandonment of overseas outposts. But even a modest drawback could allow for the realignment of the U.S. force posture to better match the nature and location of current threats—a priority called for by both the Trump and Biden administrations’ National Defense Strategies. According to Becca Wasser, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a fruitful place to start paring back would be the enormous U.S. military infrastructure on the Arabian Peninsula and in the Persian Gulf.

To Compete with China on Tech, America Needs to Fix Its Immigration System (Eric Schmidt, Foreign Affairs)

When the U.S. Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act in August 2022, it committed $53 billion to fund semiconductor research and manufacturing in the United States. As a result of this legislation, advanced chip manufacturers have been racing to build new U.S. factories. Since then, however, it has quickly become apparent that fabrication capacity alone will not be enough to make the United States a semiconductor powerhouse. What the country lacks is not raw materials or capital. The main constraint is a shortage of talent.

According to current projections, U.S. semiconductor companies will have 300,000 unfilled vacancies for skilled engineers by 2030. Targeting, training, and recruiting hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens will be impossible in such a compressed time frame. The only way to meet this demand is to recruit many more skilled workers from abroad. On the face of it, this should not be a problem: the United States has long relied on its companies and universities to attract the world’s best and brightest. Brilliant engineers from all around the world helped me turn Google into a world-leading technology company. But this did not happen because of the U.S. immigration system. It happened in spite of it. For decades, Washington has failed to pass meaningful immigration reform. If the United States wants to remain the world leader in innovation, it can no longer afford to ignore the talent waiting beyond its borders.

As I wrote in Foreign Affairs earlier this year, innovation power—the ability to invent, adopt, and adapt new technologies to advance national power—will determine the future of geopolitics. And this ability to innovate depends, above all, on the strength of a country’s talent pool. U.S. professional sports leagues understand this: basketball and baseball scouts scour the globe to find the best players for their teams. But when it comes to recruiting the world’s top AI scientists and semiconductor engineers, the U.S. immigration system has put up unnecessary barriers. Current restrictions are increasingly putting the United States behind countries with points-based immigration systems like Canada and the United Kingdom, which are aggressively courting advanced tech workers and engineers.

Don’t Ignore Chinese Legacy Chips as an Economic and Security Threat (James Marks, National Interest)

The Biden administration must address the threat of “legacy” Chinese chips from companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

Is Europe Re-Schroderizing? (Alan Riley, National Interest)

As the Ukraine War drags on and energy prices remain high, a number of figures in Western Europe have begun advocating a restoration of Russian gas imports.