OUR PICKS EMP Threat to Critical Infrastructure | Enhancing Trust in Science and Democracy | Banning TikTok alone Will Not Solve the Problem of U.S. Data Security, and more

Published 18 May 2023

· The Threat of Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse to Critical Infrastructure

The largest EMP threat to critical infrastructure is from a nuclear denotation in the mid- to upper-stratosphere · Eyes on the Poor: Cameras, Facial Recognition Watch Over Public Housing

AI monitoring of people using social services or living in public housing · Fingerprinting Employees Could Cost Illinois Businesses Billions

An Illinois court ruling illustrates the risk of creating vague regulations for evolving technology · U.S. Supreme Court Lets Twitter Off Hook in Terror Lawsuit Over Istanbul Massacre

One of several cases trying hold internet companies accountable for contentious content posted by users · U.S. Supreme Court Lets Illinois Keep Ban on Sale of Some Semiautomatic Guns for Now · Enhancing Trust in Science and Democracy in an Age of Misinformation

Navigating a Polluted Information Ecosystem · Banning TikTok alone Will Not Solve the Problem of U.S. Data Security

TikTok is just a symptom of a much bigger problem · The Problem with TikTok’s Claim of Independence from Beijing

TikTok’s Chinese parent company is a private company, but refusing control from the Chinese government might not be a safe option

The Threat of Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse to Critical Infrastructure (Christopher Colyer and Mitchell Simmons, HSToday)

If a large enough percentage of infrastructure sectors were damaged then our recovery from a broad EMP attack would take years if not decades.

Eyes on the Poor: Cameras, Facial Recognition Watch Over Public Housing (Douglas MacMillan, Washington Post)

Surveillance cameras purchased with federal crime-fighting grants are being used to punish and evict public housing residents, sometimes for minor rule violations, a Washington Post investigation found

Fingerprinting Employees Could Cost Illinois Businesses Billions (Caitlin Thompson, Coda)

Each time Latrina Cothron, a manager at a local White Castle restaurant near Chicago, Illinois, wanted to access workplace computers or see her pay stubs, she had to provide her fingerprint. She sued her employer, alleging that the company had violated her rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting her biometric data without her permission.

Now White Castle could be on the hook for upward of $17 billion.

On February 17, the Illinois Supreme Court made a decision on Cothron’s case that sent the state’s business community reeling. According to the court, every time a company collects an individual’s biometric data without getting informed written consent, it counts as a separate BIPA violation with potential damages from $1,000 to $5,000. In the past, courts interpreted the law to mean one violation per person. Now, if an employee uses their fingerprint to sign into work, or every time they clock in and out for shifts or breaks, the number of infractions rack up quickly, and so does the amount of money to be paid out in damages.