WORLD ROUNDUP Global Economy’s Future Depends on Africa | U.S. Must Prioritize Taiwan Over Ukraine | Looming El Niño Could Cost the World Trillions, and more

Published 18 May 2023

· To Avert War with China, the U.S. Must Prioritize Taiwan Over Ukraine

The U.S. should focus on defending Taiwan, ely on European allies to defend Ukraine · The One Red Pill Covid Conspiracy Theorists Refuse to Swallow

The anti-vaccine brigade says Covid oral medication is part of a global conspiracy to scam and oppress people · The Global Economy’s Future Depends on Africa

As others slow, a youthful continent can drive growth · Could a U.S.-China War Begin Over the Philippines?

Washington’s risk-prone urge to deepen military alliances, juxtaposed with Chinese adventurism, threatens peace in Asia · What the 68-year-old Austria Treaty Could Tell Us About Ukraine Today

Ignoring history, Western allies have consistently rejected neutrality in favor of an open NATO door for Kyiv · What Israel Can Teach the U.S. About Confronting a Constitutional Crisis

Sometimes you not only need to vote—you also need to vote with your fee · The Era of Neoliberal U.S. Foreign Policy Is Over

But what comes next is very much up in the air · The Looming El Niño Could Cost the World Trillions of Dollars

The warming of the Pacific Ocean could cost affected nations about $3 trillion over the next several years

To Avert War with China, the U.S. Must Prioritize Taiwan Over Ukraine (Elbridge A. Colby and Alex Velez-Green, Washington Post)

Many argue that the United States does not need to choose between aiding Ukraine and deterring a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. This is a comforting but dangerous delusion. The sad truth: It does.

The main question is how to do so. The answer is by focusing U.S. resources on Taiwan’s defense against China, by far the United States’ strongest rival, while relying primarily on European allies to defend against a weakened Russia.

The One Red Pill Covid Conspiracy Theorists Refuse to Swallow (Isobel Cokerell, Coda)

A new oral medication has been approved by the U.K. for treatment of the coronavirus, but anti vaxxers still believe it’s part of a shadowy plot to control the population.

The Global Economy’s Future Depends on Africa (Jack A. Goldstone and John F. May, Foreign Affairs)

In recent decades, the engine of the world economy has been the spectacular growth of China. From 1980 to 2020, fully one-quarter of the increase in global GDP was due to China’s growth, outstripping the contributions of the United States (22 percent), the European Union (12 percent), and Japan (4 percent). From 2010 to 2020, when the United States and Europe were still recovering from the Great Recession, the world was even more dependent on China; in that decade, China’s growth accounted for over 40 percent of the rise in global GDP.

China’s success story had much to do with the demographic profile of its enormous population. The country’s glut of young workers, eager to explore new opportunities in cities and special economic zones, powered the global economy. But that demographic advantage has now all but evaporated. China’s population is aging, and soon the country will see a shortfall in the workers it once had in abundance. As China wrestles with this challenge in the coming years, its economy is expected to slow down. The world will no longer be able to depend on China to power its growth. (Cont.)