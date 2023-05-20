OUR PICKS Border Protection Starts Next Door | Not Enough Semiconductor Workers | Strengthening School Safety, and more

Published 19 May 2023

America’s Semiconductor Boom Faces a Challenge: Not Enough Workers (Madeleine Ngo, New York Times)

Strengthened by billions of federal dollars, semiconductor companies plan to create thousands of jobs. But officials say there might not be enough people to fill them.

In the Age of Illegal Mass Migration, Border Protection Starts Next Door (Viktor Marsai, National Interest)

Providing support for transit countries’ own border protection to prevent aliens from entering can be more beneficial for all participants, likely in a cheaper manner than pure—and costly—blackmailing and bargaining.

Judge Imposes Eight Consecutive Life Sentences Plus 260 Years In Prison For 2017 Murder Of Eight Victims And Attempted Murder Of 18 Others In NYC ISIS Truck Attack (DOJ)

United States District Judge Vernon S. Broderick sentenced Sayfullo Saipov to eight consecutive life sentences, two concurrent life sentences, and a consecutive sentence of 260 years in prison for carrying out a terrorist attack on October 31, 2017, in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (“ISIS”), in which SAIPOV used a truck to murder eight victims and injure many more on a bike path in lower Manhattan.

On January 26, 2023, a jury convicted Saipov of all 28 counts in the Indictment, which charged SAIPOV with murder for the purpose of gaining entrance to a racketeering enterprise (ISIS); assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder for the purpose of gaining entrance to a racketeering enterprise (ISIS); providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (ISIS) resulting in death; and damage and destruction to a motor vehicle resulting in death. On March 13, 2023, the same jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Saipov should be sentenced to death, resulting in a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

CISA and Secret Service Release Toolkit for K-12 Schools to Strengthen School Safety Reporting Programs (CISA)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) released the K-12 Bystander Reporting Toolkit, a new resource to support kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) schools in strengthening school safety reporting programs and encouraging bystander reporting among students and the broader school community.

Improving School Safety Through Bystander Reporting: A Toolkit for Strengthening K-12 Reporting Programs offers simple strategies and guidance K-12 schools and school districts can use to implement and enhance safety reporting programs and create a school environment where students are more willing and able to report concerns for the wellness and safety of themselves or others. It is designed to help school leaders create tailored, customized approaches that meet the needs of their unique communities.

Chinese Breakthroughs Bring Quantum Tools Closer to Practicality (Thomas Corbett and Peter W. Singer, Defense One)

Still, concerns of a Chinese “quantum supremacy” should be softened by the realities and difficulties of this new space.