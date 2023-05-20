WORLD ROUNDUP Ending Germany’s Indecision-Making | China’s Tech Threat Hangs Over the G-7 | Russia’s Rogue Commander Is Playing with Fire, and more

Published 19 May 2023

· More Than Half of World’s Large Lakes Are Drying Up, Study Finds

Climate change, water for agriculture, hydropower, and human consumption drive lakes’ decline · Ending Germany’s Indecision-Making

Even the most sympathetic partners are exhausted by the way in which Berlin holds Europe hostage · Russia’s Rogue Commander Is Playing with Fire

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the paramilitary Wagner Group, has turned the war in Ukraine into his own show · A Mysterious Group Has Ties to 15 Years of Ukraine-Russia Hacks

Russian hacker group’s operations stretch back further than researchers previously realized · To Counter China, G7 Countries Borrow Its Economic Playbook

Biden’s policies echo the sort of industrial policy that China had employed to become the world’s manufacturing leader · China’s Tech Threat Hangs Over the G-7

Can Washington assemble an international coalition to block tech investments in China?

More Than Half of World’s Large Lakes Are Drying Up, Study Finds (Reuters / VOA News)

More than half of the world’s large lakes and reservoirs have shrunk since the early 1990s, chiefly because of climate change, intensifying concerns about water for agriculture, hydropower and human consumption, a study published Thursday found.

An international team of researchers reported that some of the world’s most important water sources — from the Caspian Sea between Europe and Asia to South America’s Lake Titicaca — lost water at a cumulative rate of about 22 gigatonnes per year for nearly three decades. That’s about 17 times the volume of Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States.

Ending Germany’s Indecision-Making (Roderick Parkes, War on the Rocks)

In fairness, Germany is a country facing up to its difficult past and providing political cover for other European states with deep qualms about remilitarization. But these excuses stretch only so far. Germany’s real problem lies in its coalition politics and the endless ministries that demand a say before action can occur, all compounded by the fact that it can mine its difficult past for reasons to avoid addressing these structural issues.

Russia’s Rogue Commander Is Playing with Fire (Mikhail Fishman, The Atlantic)

Yevgeny Prigozhin has picked a public fight with the Russian military leadership in Ukraine. Why does the Kremlin tolerate him?

A Mysterious Group Has Ties to 15 Years of Ukraine-Russia Hacks (Lili Hay Newman, Wired)

Kaspersky researchers have uncovered clues that further illuminate the hackers’ activities, which appear to have begun far earlier than originally believed.

To Counter China, G7 Countries Borrow Its Economic Playbook (Jim Tankersley and Ana Swanson, New York Times)

Wealthy democracies rev up an effort to spend trillions on a new climate-friendly energy economy, while stealing away some of China’s manufacturing power.