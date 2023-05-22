OUR PICKS Countering Drones | Will AI Destroy Us? | Keep the Colorado River from Going Dry, and more

Published 22 May 2023

· The Debate Over Whether AI Will Destroy Us Is Dividing Silicon Valley

Prominent tech leaders are warning that artificial intelligence could take over. Other researchers and executives say that’s science fiction. · ChatGPT Is Already Obsolete

The next generation of AI is leaving behind the viral chatbot · Russia’s Latest Sanctions on U.S. Officials Turn to Trump Enemies

Russia sanctions Americans who have nothing to do with Russia, but who were seen as adversaries by former President Donald Trump · New Movie Chronicles Rise and Fall of Government’s First Secure Smartphone Devices

BlackBerry devices were at one time almost completely ubiquitous in government service · AFRL Conducts Swarm Technology Demonstration

New technology aims to combat swarms of drones and to be able to do so from a greater distance · A Breakthrough Deal to Keep the Colorado River from Going Dry, for Now

The agreement on cuts, aided by a wet winter and $1.2 billion in federal payments, expires at the end of 2026 · A Firearm-Owning Republican’s Solutions for Gun Violence

We do not have to accept mass shootings as the natural order of thing · The Real Risks in Google’s New .Zip and .Mov Domains

URLs that look like file names will open up even more possibilities for digital scams like phishing

The Debate Over Whether AI Will Destroy Us Is Dividing Silicon Valley (Gerrit De Vynck, Washington Post)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s testimony comes as a debate over whether artificial intelligence could overrun the world is moving from science fiction and into the mainstream, dividing Silicon Valley and the very people who are working to push the tech out to the public.

Formerly fringe beliefs that machines could suddenly surpass human-level intelligence and decide to destroy mankind are gaining traction. And some of the most well-respected scientists in the field are speeding up their own timelines for when they think computers could learn to outthink humans and become manipulative.

But many researchers and engineers say concerns about killer AIs that evoke Skynet in the Terminator movies aren’t rooted in good science. Instead, it distracts from the very real problems that the tech is already causing, including the issues Altman described in his testimony. It is creating copyright chaos, is supercharging concerns around digital privacy and surveillance, could be used to increase the ability of hackers to break cyberdefenses and is allowing governments to deploy deadly weapons that can kill without human control.

ChatGPT Is Already Obsolete (Matteo Wong, The Atlantic)

Last week, at Google’s annual conference dedicated to new products and technologies, the company announced a change to its premier AI product: The Bard chatbot, like OpenAI’s GPT-4, will soon be able to describe images. Although it may seem like a minor update, the enhancement is part of a quiet revolution in how companies, researchers, and consumers develop and use AI—pushing the technology not only beyond remixing written language and into different media, but toward the loftier goal of a rich and thorough comprehension of the world. ChatGPT is six months old, and it’s already starting to look outdated.

Russia’s Latest Sanctions on U.S. Officials Turn to Trump Enemies (Peter Baker, New York Times)

Retaliating to U.S. latest curbs, Russia has expanded its list of sanctioned Americans –but what is particularly striking is how much President Vladimir Putin is adopting perceived enemies of former President Donald Trump as his own. (Cont.)