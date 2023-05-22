WORLD ROUNDUP Japan Can’t Pass the Buck Anymore | What Washington Gets Wrong About Deterrence | Battle of Competing Turkish Nationalisms, and more

Published 22 May 2023

· How ‘Decoupling’ from China Became ‘De-risking’

Dealing with a rising, assertive China is complicated · The U.S. Needs Minerals for Electric Cars. Everyone Else Wants Them Too.

As the world shifts to cleaner sources of energy, control over the materials needed to power that transition is still up for grabs · It’s Not Enough for Ukraine to Win. Russia Has to Lose.

Anything less will encourage Russian imperialism and embolden autocrats around the world · How Long Will It Take for China’s Nuclear Power to Replace Coal?

Will growth of China’s nuclear power eliminate the use of coal in power generation? If so, how quickly can this be done? · Japan Can’t Pass the Buck Anymore

Ever since World War II ended, Japan has been passing the buck.China makes that no longer tenable. · What Washington Gets Wrong About Deterrence

Deterrence is not a tangible object. It is instead a psychological state. · Why Erdoğan Prevailed in a Battle of Competing Turkish Nationalisms

Erdogan portrays the opposition as heirs to Ataturk who want to establish a republic and stop an Islamic way of life · The Biden Administration Is Right on China and Trade, but Must Aim Higher

The U.S. should aim to alter the grander structural market force to reverse the trend in China’s favor

How ‘Decoupling’ from China Became ‘De-risking’ (Damien Cave, New York Times)

The newly fashionable term, reflecting an evolution in the discussion over dealing with a rising, assertive China, has a vexing history in financial policy.

The U.S. Needs Minerals for Electric Cars. Everyone Else Wants Them Too. (Ana Swanson, New York Times)

The United States is entering an array of agreements to secure the critical minerals necessary for the energy transition, but it’s not clear which of the arrangements can succeed.

It’s Not Enough for Ukraine to Win. Russia Has to Lose. (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

We should want victory as Ukraine defines it. But to achieve it, the West must not only aid in the defeat of Russia—it must convince Russia that it has been defeated.

A Russia that prevails would be a Russia even further empowered to meddle in Europe and to expand its influence with unlimited violence; a Russia that will have learned that it can commit slaughter and atrocities with impunity; a Russia whose ambitions will grow with success. A Russian victory would, as well, teach the world that the West—including the United States—lacks the resolve, despite its wealth, to follow through on its commitments, offering Beijing an encouraging lesson.

Conversely, Russian defeat would put Beijing—already somewhat nervous about its partner’s incompetence and wild statements—on the defensive, consolidate the Western alliance, and help preserve some of the essential norms of decent behavior in those parts of the world most important to us. Above all, it would block the Russian imperial project for good, because without Ukraine, as the historian Dominic Lieven has noted, Russia cannot be an empire.

Russian defeat does not require a march on Moscow (rarely a good idea in the past), and it does not require a Russia that is defenseless and devastated (impossible without World War III). Rather, it will be achieved inside the heads of Russia’s leaders and population. Russia must be convinced that the military instrument, and its deployment in large-scale war, will inevitably fail, and it must realize that Ukraine is permanently and completely lost.