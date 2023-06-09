WORLD ROUNDUP China Uses WeChat to Influence American Elections | Back to Nuclear Brinkmanship | Biden’s Iran Gamble, and more

Published 9 June 2023

· How China Uses WeChat to Influence American Elections

Beijing’s efforts to swing U.S. elections have gone relatively under-noticed in Washington. That must change. · The Bizarre Reality of Getting Online in North Korea

New testimony from defectors reveals pervasive surveillance and monitoring of limited internet connections. For millions of others, the internet simply doesn’t exist. · Solving the Mystery of Henry Kissinger’s Reputation

The former secretary of state is a genius—just not at what you might think · Are We Back to Nuclear Brinkmanshipfor Good?

It’s not just Putin who has re-embraced nuclear threats. The U.S. and China are also cracking open the door. · Far-Right Convicts Soar in New Sign of Rising Threat Posed by Neo-Nazi Extremism

The new total of far-right inmates is eight higher than the equivalent figure 12 months earlier · Biden’s Iran Gamble

A risky new strategy to keep Tehran from going nuclear · The View from Poland

Whether liberal democracy will prevail over authoritarianism in Poland is now an open question · The Myth of Western Decline

China’s proclamations about the superiority of its own political system over liberal democracies ring hollow

How China Uses WeChat to Influence American Elections (Seth D. Kaplan, National Interest)

Russian efforts to manipulate American elections have made headlines in recent years. But China’s attempts at such have achieved more—largely because they have been overwhelmingly conducted via WeChat, an application popular among Chinese-Americans. As the 2024 presidential election heats up, campaigns, voters, and the federal government must be vigilant against CCP efforts to use the platform to influence American elections.

In February 2016, Chinese-Americans erupted in nationwide protests in support of Peter Liang, a Chinese-American cop convicted of manslaughter following the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a dark stairwell in Brooklyn. The Los Angeles Times noted that the protests were organized through WeChat and reflected “a rare instance of collective political action by Chinese Americans.”

But far from being organic expressions of anger, significant evidence suggests Beijing’s involvement. David Tian Wang, one of the principal protest organizers, is a Chinese green card holder and activist who has long been associated with people and groups affiliated with the Chinese government. In February 2016, Wang used WeChat to help organize protests in dozens of American cities within one week, taking the lead in rallying as many as 100,000 people from, he claimed, forty-eight different states. “This is how powerful WeChat is,” said Wang. The fact that Chinese state-backed media outlets such as the Global Times and the United Front-linked China Qiaowang promoted Wang’s efforts suggests a relationship with Beijing.

The Bizarre Reality of Getting Online in North Korea (Matt Burgess, Wired)

For 25 million North Koreans, the internet is an impossibility. Only a few thousand privileged members of the hermit kingdom’s society can access the global internet, while even the country’s heavily censored internal intranet is out of reach for the majority of the population. Getting access to free and open information isn’t an option.