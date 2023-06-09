OUR PICKS The U.S. Immigration Debate | Are Government Decisions Being Made by AI? | Nuclear-Powered Cargo Ships, and more

Published 9 June 2023

· Four Takeaways from the Department of Justice Audit on Countering Domestic Terrorism

There are still inconsistencies in how DOJ identifies domestic terrorism cases · America Must Unleash the Potential of Its Defense Industry

What really stifles dynamism in the United States is overregulation, which Washington ought lessen if it serious about competing with China · Are Government Decisions Being Made by AI? Lawmakers Want to Mandate Disclosure

Lawmakers want to ensure that government decisions deemed “critical” are not made by AI · Nuclear-Powered Cargo Ships Are Trying to Stage a Comeback

Faced with the difficult task of decarbonizing, some shipping companies are taking another look at a polarizing solution—nuclear fission · Will Wildfires Like These Become the New Normal?

The unifying fact behind the intensifying disasters is that more heat is the new normal · Fake Views! Ron DeSantis Uses Deepfakes in Attack on Donald Trump

DeSantis’s campaign used AI-generated fake images of Trump and Anthony Fauci · The College Fix: FBI Seeks Info on Pro-Abortion Threat Against Campus Catholics

Threats of violence at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Catholic campus center · The U.S. Immigration Debate

Comprehensive immigration reform has eluded Congress for years. With border crossings at a record high, how are policymakers responding?

Four Takeaways from the Department of Justice Audit on Countering Domestic Terrorism (Allison Mollenkamp, Just Security)

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen spoke in Norway on Tuesday about the importance of fighting domestic terrorism, but a new report issued the same day says federal efforts are potentially hindered by lack of coordination and consistency — problems auditors say could be solved through an overarching strategy.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released an audit addressing DOJ’s work to track, prosecute, and disrupt domestic violent extremism. The audit provides examples of divisions within the department not being on the same page, as well as recommendations for how the department could build a unified strategy to fight the rising threat of domestic terrorism.

The report and recommendations come two years after the White House National Security Council released the National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism. Also, in 2022, DOJ created a Domestic Terrorism Unit and updated the Justice Manual to provide guidance around domestic terrorism cases.

America Must Unleash the Potential of Its Defense Industry (Daniel Duffy, National Interest)

The United States maintains a technological edge in defensive technology and capability, but our Achilles heel might be our industrial base.

In a recent war game run by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States ran out of missiles against China within days of conflict breaking out. This has been echoed in the Ukraine-Russo War, as manufacturers struggle to fill the massive demand. On top of that, defensive firms often fragilely rely on one manufacturing plant. Attempts to revive supply have been slow. Meanwhile, the shipyards can’t build even two destroyers a year, citing supply chain issues and labor shortages. One can be all for developing cutting-edge projects like the B-21 bomber, but there’s something to be said for mass—possessing more than enough quantity of cruise missiles, rockets, and bombs. All this should serve as a warning that we may simply not have the industrial base to support a protracted conflict. (Cont.)